Border 2 Worldwide Closing Box Office Collections: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty film amass Rs. 422 Cr

Border 2 had mostly exhausted its box office run a couple of weeks ago. Following its digital release and the release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge in cinemas, the theatrical run of the film has essentially closed. The Sunny Deol led war drama featuring an ensemble cast of Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahaan Shetty has grossed Rs. 422 crore approx at the worldwide box office. Of this, Rs. 366 crore (Rs. 306 crore nett) has come from India and Rs. 56 crore (USD 6.15 million) from overseas.

The film had a good opening, while expectations were for more. However, it made strong gains over the weekend and then on Monday, which was a holiday for Republic Day, saw superb business. At that point, it seemed like the film may go on to be a BLOCKBUSTER, but that didn’t happen as the collection came down on the following days, and then the film couldn’t really hold, with around 70 per cent week-on-week drops.

Nevertheless, Border 2 is a HIT film. While the business ranges from HIT to SUPER HIT, with northern circuits like Rajasthan and East Punjab being BLOCKBUSTER, the costs involved were high. The film has generated around Rs. 30 crore in profits, subject to change on some negotiations that might be there for non-theatrical revenue.

It is important to contextualise where the high expectations for the film were coming from. Sunny Deol, as a box-office entity, had largely been phased out over the past two decades. The blockbuster success of Gadar 2 was a pleasant yet shocking surprise for everyone, including Sunny Deol himself. Had Gadar 2 not existed, these numbers for Border 2 would have been viewed with a similar pleasant surprise. But now that we have the precedent of Gadar 2, they kinda feels low. Ironically, Gadar 2 was underestimated before its release, but its success probably led Border 2 to swing the other way. Even if it hasn't met the expectations, it's another win for Sunny Deol after Gadar 2 and Jaat.

The Box Office Collections of Border 2 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 210.00 cr. Week Two Rs. 64.00 cr. Week Three Rs. 21.50 cr. Week Four Rs. 6.10 cr. Week Five Rs. 2.10 cr. Week Six Rs. 1.10 cr. Week Seven Rs. 0.50 cr. Week Eight Rs. 0.30 cr. Total Rs. 305.60 cr.

ALSO READ: Decoding Economics of Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty film rakes 340cr in recoveries