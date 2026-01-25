Border 2 Worldwide Opening Weekend Box Office: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh & Ahan Shetty starrer hits Rs 160 crore in 3 days

Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh, and starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty stormed a banger opening weekend at the box office. As per estimates, the military drama posted a weekend debut of solid Rs. 160 crore gross globally. The movie fetched around Rs. 133 crore (Rs. 111 crore net) from the Indian markets, with approx Rs. 47-48 crore net coming on its Day 3. Bankrolled by JP Films and T-Series Films, Border 2 also found a significant audience in the international markets, where it grossed around USD 2.9 million (Rs. 27 crore) in its opening weekend.

The movie remained super strong over the weekend with just a 10 percent lower than Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. For the record, Gadar 2 had a weekend of Rs. 178 crore gross at the worldwide box office. With a big holiday coming tomorrow on the occasion of Republic Day, Border 2 is expected to see a significant surge in its collections. If it performs on the expected lines, it will storm past the Rs. 200 crore gross mark worldwide by tomorrow itself.

The Opening Weekend Worldwide Box Office Collections of Border 2 are as follows:

Particulars Gross Box Office India Rs. 133 crore Overseas Rs. 27 crore (USD 2.9 m) Total Rs. 160 crore (est.)

One of the key reasons why the movie is performing well at the box office is the nostalgia factor attached to the Border brand. Moreover, the movie received a majorly positive response among the audience, which fueled its box office run instantly.

Interestingly, the movie doesn't have any significant competition until Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bharadwaj's O’ Romeo, which means Border 2 will keep dominating the box office for straight three weeks. It will be interesting to see whether the Sunny Deol starrer could match the box office glory of Gadar 2 or not.

