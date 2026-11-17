Bouma maintained a good hold on its first Monday. The movie collected Rs. 85 lakh on its Day 5, registering a spike of 90 per cent from the opening day. The running cume of Bouma now stands at Rs. 4.70 crore gross at the Kerala box office.

The horror thriller is expected to hold well in the coming few days. However, its fate will depend on how it performs against O.M Chapter 1, which is slated for release next Friday.

Bouma is performing better than Melcow Pondicherry. However, it needs to do a lot better for a healthy run. It is facing tough competition from Ramayana and Scene on its home turf. It will be interesting to see whether it can turn the tables in its favor or not.

Day-wise box office collections of Bouma are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 0.45 cr 2 Rs. 0.75 cr. 3 Rs. 1.25 cr. 4 Rs. 1.40 cr. 5 Rs. 0.85 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 4.70 cr.

About Bouma

Bouma follows a struggling club singer who inherits Rose Villa, an isolated ancestral bungalow hidden deep within a forest. Hoping to sell the property and move abroad with her partner, she soon discovers its dark history of mysterious deaths and unsettling folklore. As disturbing visions and forgotten childhood memories begin to resurface, she becomes entangled in a police investigation into a series of missing women.

What initially appears to be a supernatural mystery eventually reveals a far more sinister truth, forcing her to confront her traumatic past and uncover the secrets hidden within the estate.

Apart from Dileesh Pothan, the movie also stars Sagar Surya, Vineeth Radhakrishnan, Aditi Balan , Revathy Sharma, Mokksha, and others in key roles. Co-written and directed by Rejin S. Babu, the film features music composed by Christo Xavier.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Ramayana Box Office Milestone: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer storms past Rs 50 crore mark in Kerala