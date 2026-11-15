Bouma Kerala Box Office Collections: Malayalam horror thriller grows well, collects Rs 2.50 crore in 3 days

Malayalam gothic thriller Bouma starring Dileesh Pothan in the lead role recorded a good growth after taking a slow start. Released on Nov 12, the movie kicked off its box office run with Rs. 45 lakh on Day 1. It further jumped by 65 per cent on Day 2 from the opening day and added Rs. 75 lakh to the tally. The movie recorded another 65 per cent jump on Day 3 and collected Rs. 1.25 crore.

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Directed by Rejin S. Babu, the movie took its 3-day theatrical cume to Rs. 2.45 crore gross at the Kerala box office. It is expected to see good growth on Day 4 as well and close its extended first weekend around Rs. 4 crore gross.

The movie garnered positive word-of-mouth among the audience, which is a good sign for its box office run. However, the movie is facing strong competition from the other releases, including Ramayana, which is currently dominating the box office in Kerala.

Day-wise box office collections of Bouma are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 0.45 cr 2 Rs. 0.75 cr. 3 Rs. 1.25 cr. Total Rs. 2.45 cr.

About Bouma

Bouma follows a struggling club singer who inherits Rose Villa, an isolated ancestral bungalow hidden deep within a forest. Hoping to sell the property and move abroad with her partner, she soon discovers its dark history of mysterious deaths and unsettling folklore. As disturbing visions and forgotten childhood memories begin to resurface, she becomes entangled in a police investigation into a series of missing women.

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What initially appears to be a supernatural mystery eventually reveals a far more sinister truth, forcing her to confront her traumatic past and uncover the secrets hidden within the estate.

Apart from Dileesh Pothan, the movie also stars Sagar Surya, Vineeth Radhakrishnan, Aditi Balan , Revathy Sharma, Mokksha, and others in key roles. Co-written and directed by Rejin S. Babu, the film features music composed by Christo Xavier.

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