Bouma collected Rs. 75 lakh on Day 6 (Tuesday), registering a 10 per cent drop from the previous day. The horror thriller drama, directed by Rejin S. Babu, took its 6-day theatrical cume to Rs. 5.45 crore gross at the Kerala box office.

The movie garnered a positive reception from the audience, which is why it is performing better than Melcow Pondicherry. However, the movie is facing a strong competition from Ramayana and Scene. How far it can go at the box office will depend on how it performs against O.M Chapter 1, slated to release in cinemas this Friday.

Day-wise box office collections of Bouma are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 0.45 cr 2 Rs. 0.75 cr. 3 Rs. 1.25 cr. 4 Rs. 1.40 cr. 5 Rs. 0.85 cr. 6 Rs. 0.75 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 5.45 cr.

About Bouma

Bouma follows a struggling club singer who inherits Rose Villa, an isolated ancestral bungalow hidden deep within a forest. Hoping to sell the property and move abroad with her partner, she soon discovers its dark history of mysterious deaths and unsettling folklore. As disturbing visions and forgotten childhood memories begin to resurface, she becomes entangled in a police investigation into a series of missing women.

What initially appears to be a supernatural mystery eventually reveals a far more sinister truth, forcing her to confront her traumatic past and uncover the secrets hidden within the estate.

Apart from Dileesh Pothan, the movie also stars Sagar Surya, Vineeth Radhakrishnan, Aditi Balan , Revathy Sharma, Mokksha, and others in key roles. Co-written and directed by Rejin S. Babu, the film features music composed by Christo Xavier.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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