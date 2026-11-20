Bouma collected Rs. 6.50 crore in its first extended week of 8 days at the Kerala box office. The movie added Rs. 45 lakh to the tally on its Day 8, registering a 25 per cent drop from the previous day. The opening week is decent but the film needs a strong trend ahead in order to have a reasonable theatrical run.

Considering how the film is performing, it is likely to wind up its entire run under the Rs. 10 crore mark in Kerala. Also, the horror thriller will face O.M Chapter 1 from today onwards, which will dent its business even further.

Day-wise box office collections of Bouma are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 0.45 cr 2 Rs. 0.75 cr. 3 Rs. 1.25 cr. 4 Rs. 1.40 cr. 5 Rs. 0.85 cr. 6 Rs. 0.75 cr. 7 Rs. 0.60 cr. 8 Rs. 0.45 cr. Total Rs. 6.50 cr.

About Bouma

Bouma follows a struggling club singer who inherits Rose Villa, an isolated ancestral bungalow hidden deep within a forest. Hoping to sell the property and move abroad with her partner, she soon discovers its dark history of mysterious deaths and unsettling folklore. As disturbing visions and forgotten childhood memories begin to resurface, she becomes entangled in a police investigation into a series of missing women.

What initially appears to be a supernatural mystery eventually reveals a far more sinister truth, forcing her to confront her traumatic past and uncover the secrets hidden within the estate.

Apart from Dileesh Pothan, the movie also stars Sagar Surya, Vineeth Radhakrishnan, Aditi Balan , Revathy Sharma, Mokksha, and others in key roles. Co-written and directed by Rejin S. Babu, the film features music composed by Christo Xavier.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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