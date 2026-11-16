Bouma collected Rs. 1.40 crore on its Day 4 (Sunday), registering a 10 per cent spike from the previous day. The movie wrapped up its first extended weekend at Rs. 3.85 crore gross at the Kerala box office.

The horror thriller needs to show strong trends ahead in order to have a successful run at the box office. The word-of-mouth seems positive, which is a good sign for its box office performance. It is performing better than its rival release, Melcow Pondicherry, on its home turf; however, it should aim for much stronger trends.

The movie is facing tough competition from Ramayana and Scene in Kerala, which are the top choices among the audiences right now. It will face O.M Chapter 1 from next weekend onwards. Let's see how it holds up in the coming days.

Day-wise box office collections of Bouma are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 0.45 cr 2 Rs. 0.75 cr. 3 Rs. 1.25 cr. 4 Rs. 1.40 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 3.85 cr.

About Bouma

Bouma follows a struggling club singer who inherits Rose Villa, an isolated ancestral bungalow hidden deep within a forest. Hoping to sell the property and move abroad with her partner, she soon discovers its dark history of mysterious deaths and unsettling folklore. As disturbing visions and forgotten childhood memories begin to resurface, she becomes entangled in a police investigation into a series of missing women.

What initially appears to be a supernatural mystery eventually reveals a far more sinister truth, forcing her to confront her traumatic past and uncover the secrets hidden within the estate.

Apart from Dileesh Pothan, the movie also stars Sagar Surya, Vineeth Radhakrishnan, Aditi Balan , Revathy Sharma, Mokksha, and others in key roles. Co-written and directed by Rejin S. Babu, the film features music composed by Christo Xavier.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Highest Grossing Bollywood Films Overseas excluding China: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer Ramayana Part One tops