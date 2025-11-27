Box Office: 120 Bahadur and Mastiii 4 continue struggle on Wednesday, seal unfortunate end

120 Bahadur is estimated to drop by roughly 10-15 per cent on its first Wednesday, adding Rs. 1.20 crore to the tally. The total cume of 120 Bahadur reached Rs. 13.45 crore net. It is expected to wind up its opening week at Rs. 14.50 crore tomorrow.

The Farhan Akhtar starrer doesn't have much fuel left. If it manages to keep gaining traction after the release of Tere Ishk Mein too, it will escalate its lifetime target to Rs. 18 crore. The military drama couldn’t do much at the box office, as the movie opened to mixed reviews among the audience. Had the movie received a positive reception, the box office picture would have been a bit better.

The genre of army drama in general struggles to make money at the box office, until there is no big star or a recent real-life event in the backdrop. The next two big films in this genre are Border 2 and Battle of Galwan. It will be interesting to see how these star vehicles will perform at the box office.

The Box Office Collections of 120 Bahadur in India are as follows:

Day Nett Preview Rs. 0.10 cr. Friday Rs. 2.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 3.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 4.00 cr. 1st Monday Rs. 1.25 cr. 1st Tuesday Rs. 1.40 cr. 1st Wednesday Rs. 1.20 cr. Total Rs. 13.45 cr.

Mastiii 4, starring Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Aftab Shivdasani, continues to struggle for the audience. There are also some speculations about its shows getting cancelled. The adult comedy simply bombed at the box office, and now there is no room to improve. Estimates suggest it collected Rs. 70 lakh today, bringing the total cume to Rs. 9.50 crore net. It is expected to cross the Rs. 10 crore mark tomorrow and then march towards its theatrical end.

Based on the current trends, the movie is expected to wind its entire box office journey around Rs. 12 crore to Rs. 13 crore net in India, which is a disastrous result for a franchise film.

The Box Office Collections of Mastiii 4 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 2.25 cr. Saturday Rs. 2.25 cr. Sunday Rs. 2.50 cr. Monday Rs. 0.80 cr. Tuesday Rs. 1.00 cr. Wednesday Rs. 0.70 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 9.50 cr. (est.)

