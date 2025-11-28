Box Office: 120 Bahadur and Mastiii 4 put up a poor opening week of Rs 24 crore together

The Farhan Akhtar starrer 120 Bahadur is looking to collect Rs. 85 lakh on its first Thursday, which is its lowest day till now. The drop from Wednesday is about 20 per cent. The military drama, directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, has wrapped its opening week at just Rs. 13.45 crore net in India.

The movie is now expected to hit a new low from tomorrow onwards as a new release, Tere Ishk Mein, will grab most of the screens. Furthermore, it can act as a final nail in the coffin, as the Dhanush and Kriti Sanon starrer is expected to perform well at the box office, which will eventually dent the already-poor box office performance of holdover releases.

Depending on how the movie performs further, it is expected to wind its theatrical run around Rs. 15 to 17 crore net in India.

The Box Office Collections of 120 Bahadur in India are as follows:

Day Nett Preview Rs. 0.10 cr. Friday Rs. 2.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 3.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 3.50 cr. 1st Monday Rs. 1.25 cr. 1st Tuesday Rs. 1.25 cr. 1st Wednesday Rs. 1.00 cr. 1st Thursday Rs. 0.85 cr. Total Rs. 13.45 cr.

Mastiii 4, starring Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Aftab Shivdasani, crossed the Rs. 10 crore mark in the opening week, with Rs. 60 lakh coming on Day 7. The adult comedy turned out to be a big disappointment as it neither got a good initial nor a positive reception among the audience.

Going by the current trends, the Milan Milap Zaveri directorial is expected to close its theatrical run around Rs. 12 to 13 crore net in India, which is simply a disastrous result for a franchise film.

The Box Office Collections of Mastiii 4 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 2.25 cr. Saturday Rs. 2.25 cr. Sunday Rs. 2.50 cr. Monday Rs. 1.15 cr. Tuesday Rs. 1.25 cr. Wednesday Rs. 0.80 cr. Thursday Rs. 0.60 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 10.80 cr. (est.)

Both 120 Bahadur and Mastiii 4 together could sum up a poor opening week of just Rs. 24.25 crore net at the domestic box office.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

