Box Office: 120 Bahadur and Mastiii 4 remain flat on discounted Tuesday, shows no signs of growth

The historical war film, 120 Bahadur, remained flat on its first discounted Tuesday, when ticket prices were slashed to moderate prices. The movie could collect another Rs. 1.25 crore to Rs. 150 crore on Day 5, registering a muted growth. The 5-day cume of 120 Bahadur has reached Rs. 12.10 crore net in India, as per estimates.

The Farhan Akhtar film should have performed better since the movie has reception on its side. The box office run of 120 Bahadur proves yet again that military dramas without anticipation, or a recent real-life backdrop will struggle at the box office. The two biggest hits in the genre were JP Dutta's Border and Aditya Dhar's URI: The Surgical Strike. While the first one had a stellar star cast and hit music, the latter one was based on a 2016 incident, which had the audience intrigued about the operation.

120 Bahadur doesn't have much fuel left. It will keep on gaining some traction for the coming few days before wrapping its run somewhere around Rs. 18-20 crore net.

The Box Office Collections of 120 Bahadur in India are as follows:

Day Nett Preview Rs. 0.10 cr. Friday Rs. 2.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 3.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 4.00 cr. 1st Monday Rs. 1.25 cr. 1st Tuesday Rs. 1.25-1.50 cr. Total Rs. 12.20 cr.

Released on the same day, Mastiii 4 is also struggling to gain traction at the box office. The Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh and Aftab Shivdasani-led adult comedy didn't record any growth today, which means, the movie has nothing much to do at the box office further. It added Rs. 75 lakh to Rs. 1 crore more to the tally on subsidized Tuesday, bringing the cume to slightly over Rs. 8 crore net.

The Milan Milap Zaveri directorial has simply bombed at the box office. The damage was done on the opening day itself when it opened with a lull figure. It will now wind its theatrical run under the Rs. 15 crore mark, which is a disastrous feat to say the least.

The Box Office Collections of Mastiii 4 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 2.25 cr. Saturday Rs. 2.25 cr. Sunday Rs. 2.50 cr. 1st Monday Rs. 75 lakh to 1 cr. 1st Tuesday Rs. 75 lakh to 1 cr. Total Rs. 8.85 cr. (est.)

