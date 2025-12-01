Box Office: 120 Bahadur flops with 15 crore in 10 days; Mastii 4 turns a disaster

120 Bahadur added just Rs. 1.90 crore in its second weekend while facing the new release, Tere Ishk Mein. The Farhan Akhtar starrer witnessed a nominal jump on the second Sunday and added Rs. 80 lakh to the tally. The total 10-day cume of 120 Bahadur has gone slightly over the Rs. 15 crore mark.

The Razneesh Ghai directorial didn't show any signs of growth, which is why the movie flopped at the box office. It is expected now heading towards its theatrical end, which would be around Rs. 16.50 crore net.

The Box Office Collections of 120 Bahadur in India are as follows:

Day Nett Preview Rs. 0.10 cr. Friday Rs. 2.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 3.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 3.50 cr. 1st Monday Rs. 1.25 cr. 1st Tuesday Rs. 1.25 cr. 1st Wednesday Rs. 1.00 cr. 1st Thursday Rs. 0.85 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 0.40 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 0.70 cr 2nd Sunday Rs. 0.80 cr. Total Rs. 15.35 cr.



Mastiii 4, starring Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Aftab Shivdasani, could add just Rs. 60 lakh in the second weekend. The movie has almost exhausted its theatrical run. The adult comedy, directed by Milap Zaveri, turned out to be a disaster at the box office, with an earning of Rs. 11.40 crore in 10 days.

The Box Office Collections of Mastiii 4 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 2.25 cr. Saturday Rs. 2.25 cr. Sunday Rs. 2.50 cr. Monday Rs. 1.15 cr. Tuesday Rs. 1.25 cr. Wednesday Rs. 0.80 cr. Thursday Rs. 0.60 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 0.20 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 0.20 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 0.20 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 11.40 cr. (est.)

