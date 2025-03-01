Box Office: 3 Bollywood movies with a BIGGER 2nd weekend than 1st; From The Kashmir Files to The Kerala Story

Bollywood has seen several blockbusters that were not star driven. Despite getting a slow start at the boxoffice, these films have enjoyed long run and the word of mouth played crucial in ensuring massive footfalls for such films. But then there are films that came out of box to become massive hits, where the second weekend figures were bigger than the first weekend. These films had some bizarre promotional strategies as well, some even criticising such films to be propaganda-driven. Kashmir Files comes first in this list. This film was helmed by controversial director, Vivek Agnihotri, starring veteran actors like Anupam Kher & Mithun Chakraborty.

Splendid run of Kashmir Files

Kashmir Files opened to a meagre ₹3.55 Cr nett at the Boxoffice and went on to earn over ₹252 Cr nett after the final run. The film saw a two digit opening only on its First Sunday, taking the cumulative opening weekend figures to ₹27.15 Crore nett. But the film gained speed from there on and the weekday figures were much better than the first Sunday figures. The film was also endorsed by several political leaders and BJP ruled states even declared the film tax-free. The political narrative really helped the film to reach the masses and the WOM spread like wildfire. The second weekend figures were astonishing, where the film recorded the highest single day on second Sunday at the boxoffice. The film had a massive second weekend total of around ₹70.15 Crore nett. The film almost recorded a 160% growth from the first weekend, taking the cumulative total to ₹167 Crore nett in 10 days.

Surprising Kerala Story

An year later, another film on the lines of Kashmir Files had a similar trend at the boxoffice. The Kerala Story, directed by Sudipto Sen, collected over ₹242 Crore nett, after opening to ₹8.05 Crore nett on Day 1. Even this film was heavily bashed for factual errors and exaggerated narrative. But this was also supported by BJP leaders and was declared tax-free in couple of Indian states. The film collected over ₹35.49 Crore nett on its first weekend while the second weekend figures were ₹55.60 Crore nett, a 55% jump from the first weekend. The film also recorded the highest single day on second Sunday. The film had a cumulative total of ₹137 Crore nett after 10 days.

January Blockbuster

Uri: The Surgical strike is another film that had a slightly bigger second weekend figures. The film collected over ₹35.73 Cr nett in the first weekend while the second weekend figures were ₹38.22 Cr nett. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, also posted the highest single day figure on second Sunday. The recently released Chhaava also saw a better second Saturday compared to the first Saturday, though the second weekend cumulative total fell behind the first weekend total by ₹12 Crore nett.



If the content clicks well with the audience then, there is no issues for any films. The growth these films gained were massive, to be frank. Finally its always the audience call whether they accept a film or not.