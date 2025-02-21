Box Office: 4 Reasons why Captain America: Brave New World FAILED in India

Marvel’s latest film Captain America: Brave New World, a part of Marvel’s Phase 5 films, released worldwide recently on 14th February. It stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez and Harrison Ford in the lead and is directed by Julius Onah. The film opened globally, along with India, with mixed to negative reviews from the critics and the audiences alike. The film was hyped majorly for introducing Anthony Mackie as the new Captain America along with bringing the popular comic character Red Hulk to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Despite the popularity of Marvel and Captain America in India, the film has failed to generate any hype in India which is clearly seen in its box office performance. The film opened at the Indian box office with Rs 4.25 crores only which led to a weekend of Rs 13.50 crores as the opening weekend total. What has led to such a big under-performance of an MCU movie? These are the 4 major reasons:

1. Absence of Chris Evans

Till Avengers: Endgame, Chris Evans had developed a huge fan following for himself as Captain America. Post the disappearance of Evans as the original Captain America from the MCU, Anthony Mackie has failed to get the same acceptance for the same character.

2. The Chhaava Wave

Captain America: Brave New World indulged into a head-on clash with the Bollywood film Chhaava which has been enjoying a blockbuster trending and a highly positive word of mouth since Day 1. This clash led to the majority audience losing interest in this latest MCU film.

3. Marvel’s Poor Performances from the Past

Several of the MCU films in the recent years have proven to be poor in their content and hence box office duds which has led to a heavy decline in the fan following of the cinematic universe. Their last blockbuster in India was Spiderman: No Way Home after which films like Thor: Love and Thunder and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania have failed due to their mixed to negative reviews.

4. Poor Word Of Mouth

The film has faced a rejection from the audience on the quality and content front too. The negative reviews coming from the critics and the audience has developed into negative word of mouth.

As of Week 1, the film has collected Rs 19.20cr nett at the box office. With the continuously declining numbers and a strong competition from Chhaava raging in the theatres, Captain America: Brave New World is looking to end its lifetime run soon near the Rs 30 crores mark at the Indian box office, resulting in one of the lowest Indian grossers ever for Marvel.

