Box Office: 5 Blockbuster Bollywood actresses who take up very limited work now; Kajol to Madhuri Dixit

Bollywood, the world of fame and glamour, has produced many talents from India. Some of them are still entertaining us, while others have taken a step back. There are some well-known actresses who chose to stay away from the limelight and be selective about their commitments. Here we are looking into five such actresses who were on top of their popularity but have stepped away.

Kajol

Everyone loves Kajol, known for her roles in many films like "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge," "Baazigar," and "Soldier." She still remains a beloved personality among the audience. She is very selective these days when choosing films. She even tries to play her age most of the time. Her performances in "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" and "Helicopter Eela" were very well-liked by fans and critics.

Madhuri Dixit

The dancing sensation of Bollywood has chosen to stay away from films. "Devdas," "Hum Aapke Hain Koun," and many more of her best roles are still remembered. She has chosen to stay away from films and has only done a few in this time span. "Dedh Ishqiya" and "Kalank" proved she is still one of the best in the business.

Aishwarya Rai

The former Miss World, known for her splendid performances in many films like "Jodhaa Akbar" and "Devdas," now seems to be very far away from Bollywood. She did some films for Mani Ratnam, like "Raavan" and recently "Ponniyin Selvan: I" and "Ponniyin Selvan: II." A brilliant actress of her caliber is a big miss for the industry.

Bipasha Basu

Known for her roles in "Raaz" and "Jism," Bipasha Basu has completely avoided the film fraternity. Her last appearance was in 2018, a cameo in "Welcome to New York." She mainly focuses on her personal life and other fitness ventures.

Asin

She was a known face in the Tamil industry for a while. Her films like "Ghajini," "Sivakasi," and "Pokkiri" were all big hits there. In Bollywood, she did the "Ghajini" remake with Aamir Khan, which was a blockbuster film too. She took a break from acting after her marriage and stepped away from the busy schedules of the film industry.

These actresses were once ruling the film industry; now they are into their personal lives. Their place in Bollywood will always stay intact because of the impression created by their roles.