Box Office: 5 Indian movies of 2025 than can fancy challenging Chhaava for the throne of 2025; From War 2 to Kantara and Toxic

Maddock Films' Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, is running in packed houses, and the way it's collecting is simply mind-blowing. This epic drama still has a shot at entering the ₹500 Crore mark from Indian Box Office collections. Now let's see which films have the chance to challenge the throne of Chhaava this year.

The first film that comes to mind is YRF's War 2. After the blockbuster success of War, Hrithik Roshan is back once again with a much bigger scale and star cast. The main attraction of the film will be the addition of Jr. NTR alongside the Greek God Hrithik Roshan. Jr. NTR is one of the most celebrated actors from Andhra Pradesh, and his dance moves are a treat to watch. Ayan Mukherjee is directing the film, and it's supposed to release on August 15 as per reports. The hype for the film will be very high when the promos start dropping, so let's wait for that. Kantara chapter 1 will be the next addition to the list. The first part of the franchise was very well received. The mix of divine and horror elements was a big hit among all. Rishab Shetty is a known face after the big success of the film. The prequel will have some mythological elements too, which are very much in demand in North India right now. Now it's time for further announcements from the team.

Everyone celebrated the KGF series like a festival all around the country. Rocky Bhai was a household name at the moment. Yash, who played the main lead, is one of the most costly actors in the country. His next film, Toxic, directed by Geethu Mohandas, is in the shooting stage. Another big opening is on the cards for the film. Whoever can come and go, but when it's Eid season, a Salman Khan film is a must. Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss, is all set to release during the Eid period next month. The expectations are very high for the film, and it is expected to open very big at the box office.

Another film to look out for is Welcome to the Jungle. The Welcome series was a big hit at the box office. Now this part is coming with a very big cast list. Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Sanjay Dutt, Jacqueline Fernandez, Suniel Shetty, etc., are all part of the film. All these films have big potential at the Box Office but lets wait and watch.