Box Office: 5 movies that Bollywood A-listers would want to FORGET as part of their filmography; Shamshera to Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

There are a lot of films releasing every single week in nearby theatres. But the audience is always tempted by the big event films or the hyped films. So we are going to look into some of the films that were expected to do well at the box office but failed miserably. Let's dive right into it.



A Big Miss from Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera, directed by Karan Malhotra, was released in 2022 and literally bombed at the box office. The opening day numbers were a little above 9 Crore nett, and the film wrapped up around 41 Cr nett in India. It was a big-budget film produced by Yash Raj Films, and Vani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt were among the cast. The film was delayed several times due to the COVID pandemic, and expectations were high, as Ranbir Kapoor's last film Sanju was a big blockbuster. But things went from bad to worse for Shamshera, as the film's global cume was under 65 Crore. A big failure for everyone involved.



The global collections of Shamshera is,

Shamshera Collections India 41 Crore nett Overseas $1.7 Million Grand Total 63 Crore gross



An Unconventional Film from Neeraj Pandey

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha was a Neeraj Pandey film with Ajay Devgn and Tabu as the main leads. Neeraj Pandey is known for action-packed films, but this one was a little different, as it was a love story. The buzz around the film was too low, and the team failed to generate much interest for the film. The film's Indian gross is around 9 Crore, and globally it wrapped up just above 12 Cr. These levels of rejection from the audience show the lack of interest people had in that Ajay Devgn film.



The global collections of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha collections,

AMKDT Collections India 8 Crore nett Overseas $0.32 Million Grand Total 12.28 Crore gross



Ambitious Shah Rukh Khan

SRK has always been ambitious and was never afraid to experiment with film genres. His one of the role was a dwarf in Anand L. Rai's Zero, which was released in 2018. The promos were a hit, and we could see the comic side of SRK, but the film tanked at the box office. The reviews were below par, and the audience completely rejected an SRK Christmas release. The film collected close to 90 Cr nett from India. A Khan film grossing below 100 Crore nett shows the extent of the film's failure.



The global collections of Zero is,

Zero Collections India 88 Crore nett Overseas $11 Million Grand Total 191 Crore gross



Salman Khan Once Again in a Remake

The big mass hero of Bollywood is back once again with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, a remake of Ajith's starrer Veeram, which was released during the 2014 Pongal season. Here everything went wrong, from casting to the choice of the film for a remake. A 10-year-old tried and tested formula, which was used many times, was the theme for the film. Along with that, Farhad Samji as the director sealed its fate. Salman Khan's films are always known for rocking dance numbers, but here the songs didn't click. In the end, it was another failure for Salman Khan during the Eid season, which was a surprise for the trade.



The global collections of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is,

KKBKKJ Collection India 101 Crore nett Overseas $6.20 Million Grand Total 172 Crore gross



Another Unwanted Remake

Selfiee, which was released in 2023, was a remake of the Malayalam hit film Driving License. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles. The audience response to the film was very mixed, and the film's opening was awful. A 2 Cr opening for an Akshay Kumar film is simply unacceptable.



The global collections of Selfiee is,

Selfiee Collection India 16 Crore nett Overseas $0.43 Million Grand Total 23 Crore gross



While we look more into it, we can see that unwanted remakes after COVID times are rejected without any mercy because these contents are available in good quality on OTT platforms. Experimentation also has a limit, as some clicks with the audience, some don't. When big heroes opt for such roles, the demand is very low these days. These 5 films are the ones even the stars won't be bringing into their conversations now.