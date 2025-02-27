Box Office: 5 movies that Bollywood A-listers would want to FORGET as part of their filmography; Shamshera to Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

There are films which are loved by the audience and there are some films which is totally rejected. today we are looking to some of those films from top stars of Bollywood. Read on.

Seema Sinha
Written by Seema Sinha , Entertainment Journalist
Updated on Feb 27, 2025 | 02:36 PM IST | 5.1K
Ranbir Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan
From Shamshera to Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, the big star films that failed miserably (Credits: Yash Raj Films, Friday Filmworks)

There are a lot of films releasing every single week in nearby theatres. But the audience is always tempted by the big event films or the hyped films. So we are going to look into some of the films that were expected to do well at the box office but failed miserably. Let's dive right into it.
 

A Big Miss from Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera, directed by Karan Malhotra, was released in 2022 and literally bombed at the box office. The opening day numbers were a little above 9 Crore nett, and the film wrapped up around 41 Cr nett in India. It was a big-budget film produced by Yash Raj Films, and Vani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt were among the cast. The film was delayed several times due to the COVID pandemic, and expectations were high, as Ranbir Kapoor's last film Sanju was a big blockbuster. But things went from bad to worse for Shamshera, as the film's global cume was under 65 Crore. A big failure for everyone involved.

The global collections of Shamshera is,

Shamshera Collections
India  41 Crore nett
Overseas  $1.7 Million
Grand Total 63 Crore gross


An Unconventional Film from Neeraj Pandey

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha was a Neeraj Pandey film with Ajay Devgn and Tabu as the main leads. Neeraj Pandey is known for action-packed films, but this one was a little different, as it was a love story. The buzz around the film was too low, and the team failed to generate much interest for the film. The film's Indian gross is around 9 Crore, and globally it wrapped up just above 12 Cr. These levels of rejection from the audience show the lack of interest people had in that Ajay Devgn film.

The global collections of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha collections,

AMKDT Collections
India 8 Crore nett
Overseas  $0.32 Million
Grand Total 12.28 Crore gross


Ambitious Shah Rukh Khan

SRK has always been ambitious and was never afraid to experiment with film genres. His one of the role was a dwarf in Anand L. Rai's Zero, which was released in 2018. The promos were a hit, and we could see the comic side of SRK, but the film tanked at the box office. The reviews were below par, and the audience completely rejected an SRK Christmas release. The film collected close to 90 Cr nett from India. A Khan film grossing below 100 Crore nett shows the extent of the film's failure.

The global collections of Zero is,

Zero Collections
India 88 Crore nett
Overseas $11 Million
Grand Total 191 Crore gross


Salman Khan Once Again in a Remake

The big mass hero of Bollywood is back once again with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, a remake of Ajith's starrer Veeram, which was released during the 2014 Pongal season. Here everything went wrong, from casting to the choice of the film for a remake. A 10-year-old tried and tested formula, which was used many times, was the theme for the film. Along with that, Farhad Samji as the director sealed its fate. Salman Khan's films are always known for rocking dance numbers, but here the songs didn't click. In the end, it was another failure for Salman Khan during the Eid season, which was a surprise for the trade.

The global collections of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is,

KKBKKJ Collection
India 101 Crore nett
Overseas $6.20 Million
Grand Total 172 Crore gross


Another Unwanted Remake

Selfiee, which was released in 2023, was a remake of the Malayalam hit film Driving License. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles. The audience response to the film was very mixed, and the film's opening was awful. A 2 Cr opening for an Akshay Kumar film is simply unacceptable.

The global collections of Selfiee is,

Selfiee Collection
India 16 Crore nett
Overseas $0.43 Million
Grand Total 23 Crore gross


While we look more into it, we can see that unwanted remakes after COVID times are rejected without any mercy because these contents are available in good quality on OTT platforms. Experimentation also has a limit, as some clicks with the audience, some don't. When big heroes opt for such roles, the demand is very low these days. These 5 films are the ones even the stars won't be bringing into their conversations now.

About The Author
Entertainment Journalist

Seema is a storytelling enthusiast. Beyond the academic hustle, she finds solace in the wo...

