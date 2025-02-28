Box Office: 5 movies where the audiences got it wrong; From Agneepath to Andaaz Apna Apna and Swades

Not all films get the success they deserve. There are many films in the history of Bollywood that failed to attract the much-needed attention of audiences but later gained cult status over the years. Here are five such films that had a bad run at the box office but were later cherished by many.Lets have a look at it.



Agneepath (1990)

"Agneepath," which released in 1990, stars Amitabh Bachchan as Vijay Deenanath Chauhan. The crime drama, which also stars Mithun Chakraborty, was inspired by the life of Mumbai gangster Manya Surve. Despite failing miserably at the box office, Amitabh Bachchan's iconic performance earned him his first National Award for Best Actor for this film. The film's intense narrative and dark themes might have been too much for audiences at the time. The film was remade with Hrithik Roshan and Sanjay Dutt in 2012 and was a success. However, over the years, Bachchan's "Agneepath" has come to be regarded as a cult classic among cinephiles.



Andaaz Apna Apna (1994)

A cult classic comedy entertainer with two of the biggest stars on screen, it's still a mystery how this film failed at the box office. Aamir Khan and Salman Khan played pivotal roles with unmatchable chemistry, but it was all in vain during its release in 1994. Now the film is a talking point among all. The slapstick humor, quirky characters, and dialogues have a huge fan base now. After 31 years, the film is all set for a re-release in April, according to reports.



Swades (2004)

Everyone knows "Swades" and still loves this film to the core, along with other SRK classics. The saddest thing is that the film tanked at the box office during its release. Shah Rukh Khan plays Mohan Bhargava, an NRI who returns to India to rediscover his roots. The film's themes of patriotism, self-discovery, and social change have garnered immense popularity over the years. "Swades" is now celebrated as one of Shah Rukh Khan’s best performances.



Gangs of Wasseypur (2012)

Anurag Kashyap's crime drama, with a lot of bloodshed and some brilliant performances, was a blast but had a negative box office fate. Over the years, the raw narrative, intense storyline, and stellar performances have been celebrated. It’s a classic among cinephiles who love to watch stories of the underworld in its finest form.



Luck By Chance (2009)

Zoya Akhtar's debut film provides a behind-the-scenes look at the Bollywood industry. Despite its lackluster box office performance, the film received huge praise for its realistic nature and its view of the Bollywood industry in general. With fine performances from Farhan Akhtar and Konkona Sen Sharma, the film deeply connects with the themes of fame and fortune in Bollywood.

These five films are just the tip of the iceberg. There are many more films from Bollywood that initially failed to get the recognition they deserved but later found it in other ways. The legacy of these films will always be there. A film's greatness can't be calculated solely by its box office stats.