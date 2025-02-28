Box Office: 5 Reasons why Sikandar's blockbuster success is extremely crucial for Salman Khan

Salman Khan's next film is Sikandar, which is directed by A.R. Murugadoss and is slated for an Eid release. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, and others. Salman Khan is currently going through a rough patch, as his recent films have not performed as well as expected. However, everyone in the industry expects Sikandar to open big and create chaos at the box office. Let's take a look at some important factors that contribute to the high expectations for Sikandar.



A.R. Murugadoss

He is a well known director from Kollywood who has worked with big stars like Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar, delivering numerous hits. He has also made a mark in Bollywood with films like Ghajini starring Aamir Khan and Holiday with Akshay Kumar. Given his track record, a big hit with Sikandar can be expected.



Comeback for Salman Khan

Everyone is eagerly waiting for Salman Khan to roar again at the box office. His last releases, Tiger 3 and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, did not perform as expected. All eyes are on Salman Khan to deliver big this Eid season.



Festival Release

A good holiday season is always necessary for big films to flex their muscles. Salman Khan is known for his successful Eid releases, and his historic success during this period is phenomenal. Films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan are prime examples of how Salman Khan's films are celebrated in theaters during the Eid season.



Addition of Rashmika Mandanna

Bringing Rashmika Mandanna into the film is a wise move. Her recent films have been big pan-Indian blockbusters. Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, Pushpa 2 with Allu Arjun, and Chhaava with Vicky Kaushal have all performed very well and increased her reach in North India. Having her alongside Salman Khan will be beneficial for the film. Salman Khan's fan base is phenomenal, and Rashmika Mandanna's appeal will be a blessing in disguise for Sikandar.



Appeals to all sections of the audience

Sikandar is crafted to connect with people from all sections of India. The director is from Tamil Nadu and has a strong base there, while Rashmika Mandanna is a pan-Indian sensation. Additionally, the inclusion of many cast and technicians from different industries helps the film resonate with a wider audience.



We expect Sikandar to perform well due to these significant factors. Hopefully, Salman Khan will achieve a big box office success very soon.