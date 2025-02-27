Box Office: 5 Reasons why Vicky Kaushal needed a blockbuster like Chhaava as part of his filmography

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most gifted actors of our time. He debuted with "Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana" in 2012. The film was well received by the critics, but commercially, it didn't do well. This is the case with most of his films. Sometimes the films get critical acclaim, but on the box office side, it's nil. Vicky Kaushal always tries to pick films that have a good scope for acting. It's evident from his earlier days. Deepak Kumar from "Masaan" and ACP Raghavan Singh from "Raman Raghav 2.0" were exceptional performances from Vicky Kaushal at that time. The range he has is impeccable, to be frank. The problem lies in the fact that he was not much catered to the mainstream audience at that time. Now, let's dive more into it.

Big Box Office Numbers



With a blockbuster like "Chhaava," Vicky will be treated as a very bankable star once again. He had big hits before in the form of "Uri: The Surgical Strike," "Bad News," etc. This time, the intensity of box office success is immense as the film is marching towards ₹400 crore nett, which Aamir Khan earned with "Dangal." This type of success is much needed for a top-tier Bollywood hero at present.

Diverse Roles



As we said before, he played many roles to perfection, but playing a historical role is not easy. He played the role of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj with utmost perfection, and he is being celebrated for that. Yet another feather to his distinguished filmography.

Cultural Impact



We all know the importance of this film because of the rich heritage and stories about the Maratha Empire. In Maharashtra, the film is celebrated as a festival everywhere. Being a regional character, Vicky Kaushal's acting connected with people all over the country. That shows the importance of the character and its impact on the audience.

Critical Acclaim



A powerful performer like Vicky Kaushal doesn't need any accolades for his performances, but with this historical drama "Chhaava," he will be entering into much more diverse roles in the future, which will ensure his growth as an actor both critically and commercially.

Milestone



Maddock Films' "Chhaava" will be remembered as a milestone in the career of Vicky Kaushal. The film is on track to hit ₹400 crore nett from India, and ₹500 crore nett can't be ruled out either. This is a phenomenal success for everyone associated with the film, mainly Vicky Kaushal. There's a myth in Bollywood that February releases generally won't work, as it's considered a dry season. But the historic success of "Chhaava" shows that it's always the content that matters. Good content will be appreciated if it's presented in the right manner to the audience.

Vicky Kaushal will continue his journey with terrific performances like this every once in a while and will be celebrated all across the country. A film like "Chhaava's" success is a testament to the hard work this man has put in over the years.