Box Office: A Minecraft Movie's presales begin early; Read on to know what audiences think of the video game film's potential

The long-awaited Minecraft Movie has begun presales earlier than anticipated ahead of its April 4 release. Warner Bros. opened ticket sales for the offering on Wednesday while also dropping a final trailer packed with action, humor, and plenty of Jason Momoa, showcasing fan-favorite elements from the beloved video game, including creepers and pandas. The film will be available in various formats, including RealD 3D, giving audiences an immersive experience in the cubical world of Minecraft.

Directed by Jared Hess, A Minecraft Movie is an adventure comedy based on Mojang Studios’ globally popular sandbox video game. The film boasts a star-studded cast, including Momoa, Jack Black, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, Sebastian Hansen, and Jennifer Coolidge.

It follows four misfits—Garrett 'The Garbage Man' Garrison (Momoa), Henry (Hansen), Natalie (Myers), and Dawn (Brooks)—who are unexpectedly transported into the Overworld, a vibrant yet perilous realm built on creativity. To find their way back home, they must navigate this unfamiliar territory, battling piglins and zombies while learning to craft, survive, and embrace their unique talents. Along the way, they team up with the legendary expert crafter Steve, played by Black, who guides them on a thrilling journey that forces them to rediscover their imagination and problem-solving skills.

Watch A Minecraft Movie's Final Trailer:

The road to bringing A Minecraft Movie to life wasn’t an easy one. Originally announced in 2014, the project underwent numerous changes in creative leadership, with various writers and directors attached over the years. Shawn Levy, Rob McElhenney, and Peter Sollett were all previously slated to direct before Hess took over. Production officially kicked off in New Zealand in early 2024, with principal photography wrapping in April.

Advertisement

With Minecraft being one of the best-selling video games of all time, expectations for the film are high, but reactions from audiences remain divided. On Twitter, the consensus seems to be that A Minecraft Movie can go in only two directions: it will either be a massive hit or a complete flop. Some fans are thrilled by the cast and the faithful recreation of the game world, while others remain skeptical about how the film will translate its open-ended gameplay into a compelling narrative.

Regardless of the skepticism, anticipation is building as the release date draws closer. With its star power, adventurous storyline, and nostalgia factor, A Minecraft Movie has the potential to surprise audiences when it debuts a little over a month from now.