Box Office: A year after Ooru Peru Bhairavakona, Sundeep Kishan targets BIG with Mazaka

Sundeep Kishan is back in action with his latest film, Mazaka, which is all set to hit theatres tomorrow (February 26). Exactly a year ago, in the same month, the actor delivered a solid box office performer with Ooru Peru Bhairavakona (OPB), a VI Anand directorial, which found success with its unique fantasy-thriller theme. Now, Sundeep is aiming for an even bigger hit with Mazaka, a full-on commercial entertainer aimed at the masses.

Over the years, Sundeep has been steadily building his fan base in Telugu states as well as in Tamilnadu, often referring to himself as the "People's Star." With Mazaka, he is looking to strengthen his hold over the mass audience while delivering a film that blends action, humour, and engaging storytelling that would find its appeal with family audiences and kids as well.

To capitalize on the growing excitement, Mazaka is having paid premieres in select theatres tonight (February 25, second show) across in Top Tier cities of Telugu states like Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Vizag and in other major centres like Eluru, Kakinada, Vijayawada, Tirupati, Guntur, and Kovvur. These advance screenings are expected to generate early word-of-mouth, which could greatly influence the film’s opening day collections. If the public talk is great, there is no stopping for the movie as Feb 26 happens to be the Shivaratri holiday in Telugu states.

So far, the social media buzz around Sundeep Kishan's Mazaka has been positive, with the trailer receiving positive acclaim for its entertaining mix of mass elements, stylish visuals, and catchy dialogues. If the premiere reports are strong, the film could get a solid start at the box office.

Advertisement

Mazaka is helmed by director Nakkina Trinadha Rao, known for delivering commercial hits like Nani's Nenu Local, Cinema Choopista Maava and more recently, Dhamaka, starring Ravi Teja. His films often blend humour, action, and emotions in a way that appeals to the masses. No doubt, Mazaka seems to follow the same template, promising a high-energy theatrical experience.

The film stars Ritu Varma as the female lead, marking her return to the mass entertainer space after doing some artistic films in recent times. Meanwhile, seasoned actor Rao Ramesh plays a pivotal role, as Sundeep's father, but his love-thread with Manmadhudu actress Anshu is the eye-ball grabber. Anshu is making a comeback to the silver screen with this film nearly after two decades.

With everything going in its favor—an established director, a promising lead pair, and strong trailer reception— Sundeep Kishan's Mazaka has all the ingredients to make a mark at the box office. Now, all eyes are on the audience’s verdict from the premiere shows. Do watch this space for more updates.

Advertisement