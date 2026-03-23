Box Office: Aadu 3 emerges Jayasurya's biggest grosser in Kerala, grosses Rs 27.50 crore in opening weekend

Aadu 3 continued to hold well at the box office, adding Rs. 7.25 crore to the tally on its Day 4 (Sunday). The fantasy comedy entertainer registered a drop of 2 per cent over its previous day. The running cume of Aadu 3 has now reached Rs. 27.50 crore gross at the Kerala box office.

Starring Jayasurya, Saiju Kurup, Vinayakan, Renji Panicker, Vijay Babu, Sunny Wayne, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Bhagath Manuel, Indrans, and others, the Malayalam movie added Rs. 4 crore to the tally from the rest of the Indian markets. This took its domestic gross cume to Rs. 31.50 crore over its extended 4-day opening weekend.

Day-wise box office collections of Aadu 3 in Kerala:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 5.90 crore 2 Rs. 7.00 crore 3 Rs. 7.35 crore 4 Rs. 7.25 crore Total Rs. 27.50 crore

Directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas, Aadu 3 turned out to be a big Hit at the box office. The movie emerged as Jayasurya's biggest grosser at the Kerala box office, surpassing Aadu 2. For the record, the previous instalment of the Aadu franchise had ended its box office journey at Rs. 27.10 crore in its home state.

Based on the current trends, Aadu 3 is expected to hold well on weekdays too and surpass the Rs. 40 crore mark very soon. With no significant releases in Kerala for the next couple of weeks, the fantasy comedy drama will continue to gain traction and conclude its theatrical run on a high note.

It will be interesting to see how far Aadu 3 can go at the box office from here on.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office: Ranveer Singh film Sweeps Opening Weekend Record across all major markets Overseas