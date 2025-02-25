Box Office: Advance Bookings of Salman Khan's Sikandar open internationally; Our expectations

The buzz around Salman Khan’s Sikandar is rising day by day as the film's release date gets closer. This Eid bonanza for all will be directed by A.R. Murugadoss. The ace director from Tamil Nadu is a well-known face in Bollywood. His Ghajini remake with Aamir Khan was a big hit, and then there was the Thuppaki remake Holiday starring Akshay Kumar. The leading lady of the film is none other than Rashmika Mandanna. The lucky charm is also on cloud nine as her films are accepted on a pan-India level nowadays.

Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, Pushpa 2 with Allu Arjun, and then finally Chhaava with Vicky Kaushal. All three are big films and big hits. Now coming to the point, Sikandar is speculated to release on March 30. Everyone was expecting a Friday release, but things are going the Tiger 3 way as of now.

The rumors are floating around that due to the pre-Eid factor in play, the makers are looking for a Sunday release for this Salman Khan starrer. At first, everyone speculated that the dates on overseas booking websites might be temporary dates. But now the limited advance bookings are open for Sikandar. Surprisingly, the date is listed as March 30 as of now. Many theaters have started opening slots for the film too. So, it’s more or less confirmed for a March 30 release.

The box office expectations are huge for this Salman Khan starrer as his previous film, Tiger 3, was an underperformer. Tiger 3 opened to above ₹41 Cr nett at the Indian Box Office on a Sunday release. The opening week collection was above ₹140 crore too. So, these might be the numbers Sikandar should ideally beat this Eid season. Tiger 3 had a unique fan following, and the success of the spy universe helped Sikandar; things are a bit different as the director A.R. Murugadoss is coming back after a big gap to Bollywood.

High hopes are on the director and a unique Eid slot with Salman Khan in the pivotal role. Also, there isn’t much competition for the film, so good pre-sales are expected. All eyes are on the release date announcement and the start of advance sales all over the world.