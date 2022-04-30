Box Office: Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan's Runway 34 sees 60 percent plus growth based on Saturday trends

Ajay Devgn’s directorial venture Runway 34 led by himself, Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet and Boman Irani opened to low box office numbers. For an ensemble cast with such great performers, one would have expected better initials but that sadly wasn’t the case. After a slow start at the box office, the trends on Saturday have been encouraging with numbers going 55 percent higher than Friday across centers. The night shows are expected to be even better to ensure a near 62 percent jump from Friday.



Runway 34 collected a meagre Rs. 3 cr nett on Day 1 at the box office. The trends on Saturday suggest that the film is well poised to add Rs 4.75 to 5 cr nett to its tally. The numbers are still low but we can see the momentum shifting and this is before Eid. If Sunday grows as strongly as Saturday then the film has a genuine chance to capitalize the Eid holidays that it gets. Runway 34 is made for a very niche clientele and this audience hasn’t come to theatres post pandemic. The talk is generally positive and we have to wait and see if the word of mouth consolidates to a healthy run at the box office. There was a possibility of a flat or minimal growth like most releases in pandemic, but this is a considerable jump, which is a positive signal shown by Runway 34, as the word of mouth seems to be driving the collection in the right direction. It's the jump tomorrow and hold on Monday that will give us an idea on where the film is headed in long run.



Heropanti 2 has seen a 15 drop from yesterday and it is an alarming sign because it ideally had to grow to make most of the holidays ahead. It has a similar target audience as KGF: Chapter 2 so the threat is real.



