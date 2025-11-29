Box Office: Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De 2 drops by 25 percent on 3rd Friday while facing Tere Ishk Mein, nets Rs 95 lakh

De De Pyaar De 2 is looking to register a drop of 25 percent on its third Friday, collecting Rs. 95 lakh. The movie entered the third week in a clash with Tere Ishk Mein and Gustaakh Ishq. This is the first time when the movie went under the Rs. 1 crore mark in its theatrical run until now. Though there was a Buy-One-Get-One offer active today. Had there been no offer, today's drop would be much higher.

The running total of De De Pyaar De 2 has reached Rs. 65.30 crore net, of which Rs. 47.75 crore came from the opening week, while the second week contributed around Rs. 16.60 crore net.

Directed by Anshul Sharma, the romantic comedy drama should have performed better but the word-of-mouth had been mixed among the audience, which made a dent in its box office performance, after an already below-par start. The Ajay Devgn movie is now taking its last few breaths at the box office. Going by the trends, it is likely to wind its theatrical run somewhere around Rs. 70 crore net, with the arrival of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar next Friday.

Starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles, along with R Madhavan, Gautami Kapoor, Meezaan Jafri, Jaaved Jaaferi, and others, De De Pyaar De 2 will end up below its original film's lifetime. The consolation for De De Pyaar De 2 is that it is performing better than the recent releases in the genre. Still, that won't help it in changing its box office fate, as the damage has already been done. De De Pyaar De 2 will end up being Ajay Devgn’s second consecutive flop this year after Son of Sardaar 2.

The Box Office Collections of De De Pyaar De 2 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 8.25 cr. Saturday Rs. 11.75 cr. Sunday Rs. 13.00 cr. Monday Rs. 3.75 cr. Tuesday Rs. 4.50 cr. Wednesday Rs. 3.25 cr. Thursday Rs. 3.25 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 2.25 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 4.10 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 4.50 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 1.50 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 1.75 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 1.25 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 1.25 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 0.95 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 65.30 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

