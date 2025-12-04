Box Office: Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De 2 nears theatrical end, nets Rs 40 lakh on 3rd Wednesday
De De Pyaar De 2, starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, is all set to wind its entire theatrical run around Rs 71 crore net in India. Check out the details.
De De Pyaar De 2 is estimated to collect Rs 40 lakh on its third Wednesday, registering a drop of 10 per cent over Tuesday and Monday. The cume of its third week reached Rs. 4.90 crore net, while the running total is near the Rs. 70 crore mark.
The movie is running on its last legs, which means it will soon leave the cinemas, probably with the arrival of Dhurandhar this Friday. It is likely to wrap its entire theatrical run around Rs. 71 crore net, which will be far lower than its original film's final collections. For the record, De De Pyaar De netted Rs. 95 crore in 2019.
De De Pyaar De 2 not only lacked a good marketing push but also opened to mixed-bag reactions. Moreover, the rom-com genre in general is struggling in post-pandemic times. What was working earlier isn't finding many takers now. The 8-week OTT window is also one of the many reasons why such mid-size movies are having a hard time at the box office. De De Pyaar De 2 turned out to be Ajay Devgn's second flop this year.
The Box Office Collections of De De Pyaar De 2 in India are as follows:
|Day
|Nett
|Friday
|Rs. 8.25 cr.
|Saturday
|Rs. 11.75 cr.
|Sunday
|Rs. 13.00 cr.
|Monday
|Rs. 3.75 cr.
|Tuesday
|Rs. 4.50 cr.
|Wednesday
|Rs. 3.25 cr.
|Thursday
|Rs. 3.25 cr.
|2nd Friday
|Rs. 2.25 cr.
|2nd Saturday
|Rs. 4.10 cr.
|2nd Sunday
|Rs. 4.50 cr.
|2nd Monday
|Rs. 1.50 cr.
|2nd Tuesday
|Rs. 1.75 cr.
|2nd Wednesday
|Rs. 1.25 cr.
|2nd Thursday
|Rs. 1.25 cr.
|3rd Friday
|Rs. 0.80 cr.
|3rd Saturday
|Rs. 1.30 cr.
|3rd Sunday
|Rs. 1.40 cr.
|3rd Monday
|Rs. 0.50 cr.
|3rd Tuesday
|Rs. 0.50 cr.
|3rd Wednesday
|Rs. 0.40 cr.
|Total
|Rs. 69.25 cr.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
