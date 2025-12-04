Box Office: Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De 2 nears theatrical end, nets Rs 40 lakh on 3rd Wednesday

De De Pyaar De 2 is estimated to collect Rs 40 lakh on its third Wednesday, registering a drop of 10 per cent over Tuesday and Monday. The cume of its third week reached Rs. 4.90 crore net, while the running total is near the Rs. 70 crore mark.

The movie is running on its last legs, which means it will soon leave the cinemas, probably with the arrival of Dhurandhar this Friday. It is likely to wrap its entire theatrical run around Rs. 71 crore net, which will be far lower than its original film's final collections. For the record, De De Pyaar De netted Rs. 95 crore in 2019.

De De Pyaar De 2 not only lacked a good marketing push but also opened to mixed-bag reactions. Moreover, the rom-com genre in general is struggling in post-pandemic times. What was working earlier isn't finding many takers now. The 8-week OTT window is also one of the many reasons why such mid-size movies are having a hard time at the box office. De De Pyaar De 2 turned out to be Ajay Devgn's second flop this year.

The Box Office Collections of De De Pyaar De 2 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 8.25 cr. Saturday Rs. 11.75 cr. Sunday Rs. 13.00 cr. Monday Rs. 3.75 cr. Tuesday Rs. 4.50 cr. Wednesday Rs. 3.25 cr. Thursday Rs. 3.25 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 2.25 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 4.10 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 4.50 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 1.50 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 1.75 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 1.25 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 1.25 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 0.80 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 1.30 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 1.40 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 0.50 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 0.50 cr. 3rd Wednesday Rs. 0.40 cr. Total Rs. 69.25 cr.

