Box Office: Analysing Timothée Chalamet's top 5 highest grossing movies worldwide; DUNE 2 LEADS

Timothée Chalamet is one of the most talented actors in Hollywood right now. His versatility and performances are a talking point, and today we are discussing his impressive box office reach. Let's dive in.

Dune (2021)

One of the most anticipated films of 2021, directed by Denis Villeneuve, is a science fiction film based on a novel written by Frank Herbert. Timothée Chalamet gave a stellar performance as Paul Atreides, and the reception he received was phenomenal. Dune grossed $430 million worldwide, and with a budget of $165 million, the film earned 2.6 times its production cost. Such a huge win for the actor.

Little Women (2019)

Directed by Greta Gerwig, the film was both a critical and commercial success, earning over $218 million globally. With a budget of $65 million, the film earned more than 3.3 times its production cost. Timothée Chalamet's role was highly appreciated, just like in every other film he has appeared in.

Interstellar (2014)

Directed by Christopher Nolan, Interstellar is an epic film to be remembered. Timothée Chalamet played a supporting role in this film, but his character had enough depth to be well appreciated. The film was a visual spectacle, and the audience response was top-notch, earning close to $643 million worldwide.

Wonka (2023)

Directed by Paul King, Wonka stars Timothée Chalamet as the young Willy Wonka. The movie is a prequel to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Chalamet's acting was highly praised, and he brought his eccentricity and charm to the role. The film was a huge success, grossing $634 million globally. With a reported budget of $125 million, the film earned 5 times its production cost.

Dune 2 (2024)

The sequel to the blockbuster Dune, directed by Denis Villeneuve, was released in 2024. The response to the film was phenomenal. In this installment, Paul Atreides delves deeper into his journey towards his destiny. The much-anticipated sequel opened to big numbers, grossing over $715 million globally, making it Chalamet's highest-grossing film to date.



We all know the range of Timothée as an actor, but now his box office pull is making waves globally. So, we can expect many more films from this exceptional actor.