Box Office Analysis: Why Salaar could not become as big as Pushpa 2? Can the sequel blow up in Hindi?

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 is wreaking havoc at the box office. The Sukumar-directed movie refuses to slow down anytime soon. While the movie is all set to emerge as the biggest grosser at the Hindi box office, it currently stands at Rs 1338 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

Now, the major question arises as to why Salaar couldn't make it big at the box office despite the lethal collaboration between Prabhas and Prasanth Neel. Here are a few points:-

Salaar faced a major clash; Pushpa 2 benefitted from the long free run

What seems to be a major reason for Salaar's underwhelming performance is a significant clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki. Both Prasanth Neel and Rajkumar Hirani's films faced a substantial dent in the business because of the tussle for the showcasing. Pushpa 2, on the other hand, released solo and is enjoying a free run till the arrival of Baby John on Christmas Day.

Salaar fell against weak promotional assets

Further, Salaar couldn't generate enough curiosity among the audience with its promotional assets. Its teaser and trailer cut failed to communicate what the movie has to offer in terms of content. When it was finally released, the film received a major mix of word-of-mouth, which also impacted its business. However, the good thing is that Salaar aged very well with the audience and found enough love in the OTT and satellite releases.

Advertisement

Salaar had genre-limitations

Another big reason for Salaar not to emerge as big as Pushpa 2 is that the Allu Arjun film is an out-an-out mass action entertainer with the scope of item songs, seetimaar dialogues, and clap-worthy moments. In contrast, Salaar had a different template. It was executed in a gritty and dark template, which might not be universal for all kinds of audiences.

The Prabhas movie was more focused on drama, complex relations, and the build-up of the characters and the fictional world of Khansaar. In short, Salaar's genre didn't allow it to go all the way out, and it was less appealing to the masses than Pushpa 2.

Sequel factor benefitted Pushpa 2

In addition, Pushpa 2 was a sequel that has the benefit of nostalgia value, an already established IP, and much more hype than the Prasanth Neel film. Though Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire couldn't stand on the expected lines, it still managed to emerge as one of the biggest money spinners at the box office.

Advertisement

Can the Salaar sequel blow up in Hindi?

Definitely, Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam has all the potential to blow up in the Hindi markets the way Pushpa 2 does. As mentioned above, the Prabhas starrer aged well with the masses after its digital release. The movie is now receiving praise for its storyline and screenplay. Even a section of the audience believes that Salaar has much more repeat value than Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD.

If the makers succeed in fulfilling the audience's demands, Salaar 2 will rewrite history at the box office. For the uninitiated, the first part did a solid business of Rs 617 crore globally, which is not an easy task in a clash scenario.

ALSO READ: Box Office Report: Maharaja outpaces Baahubali 2 in China; heads towards Rs 100 crore finish