Box Office: As Mickey 17 is releasing; Revisiting director Bong Joon-ho's global phenomenon Parasite

With Micky 17 marking Bong Joon Ho’s return to the big screen after six years, it's the perfect time to revisit Parasite, the film that cemented his status as one of the greatest filmmakers of recent times. But before that, here's a brief description of the former film.

Micky 17 is an upcoming science fiction black comedy film produced, written, and directed by Bong Joon Ho. Based on the 2022 novel Mickey7 by Edward Ashton, the film stars Robert Pattinson in the titular role alongside Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, and Mark Ruffalo. The film marks Bong’s highly anticipated return to cinema. It premiered at the 75th Berlin International Film Festival on February 15, 2025, and is set for a theatrical release in South Korea today, followed by a U.S. release on March 7.

Parasite — A Memorable Masterpiece

Meanwhile, Bong’s previous film, Parasite, took the world by storm in 2019. A dark satirical thriller, Parasite follows a poor family who infiltrates the lives of a wealthy family. The film, co-written by Bong and Han Jin-won, drew inspiration from his 2013 play and the infamous Christine and Léa Papin case of the 1930s. Bong collaborated with cinematographer Hong Kyung-pyo on the project, while Yang Jin-mo handled the edits and Jung Jae-il composed the score.

Parasite’s Box Office Triumph

Premiering at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Parasite made history as the first Korean film to win the prestigious Palme d’Or. Released in South Korea on May 30, the film was praised for Bong’s direction, its sharp social commentary, and the cast’s outstanding performances. With a budget of USD 11.4 million, Parasite grossed an impressive USD 262.6 million worldwide, earning USD 53.6 million domestically and USD 208.7 million internationally.

An Unforgettable Award Legacy

Parasite dominated the awards circuit, winning four Academy Awards at the 92nd Oscars, including Best Picture, making it the first non-English-language film to achieve this feat. Bong also won Best Director, while the film secured Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature Film. It became the first South Korean movie to receive Academy Award recognition. Additionally, Parasite won the Golden Globe Award for Best Foreign Language Film, and a BAFTA in the same category, and became the first non-English film to win the SAG Award for Best Cast.

As Micky 17 kicks off its staggered release today, Parasite's success shows how Bong Joon Ho’s films go beyond entertainment and leave a lasting impact on cinema.