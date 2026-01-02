Box Office: Avatar: Fire & Ash crosses the Rs 185 mark in India; James Cameron starrer is a HIT

Avatar: Fire and Ash is looking to record a spike of 20 per cent on New Year, adding Rs. 6.25 crore to the tally. After raking in over Rs. 129.75 crore in the first week, the movie collected Rs. 56.25 crore in the second week, bringing its total two-week cume to Rs. 186 crore gross at the Indian box office. With this sort of impressive run, the movie has emerged as a Clean Hit venture in India.

Directed by James Cameron, the sci-fi action adventure film is expected to cross the Rs. 200 crore mark in the coming week. Post which, it will march towards its final target, which would be under the Rs. 250 crore mark. This would be a good closing figure for a Hollywood movie, but not for the Avatar brand and franchise. The previous film in the franchise, Avatar: The Way of Water, remains the highest-grossing Hollywood film in India with Rs. 465 crore gross.

The film has performed best in Tamil Nadu, which has consistently been the case for Hollywood releases on Christmas/New Year week in the last couple of years, be it Mufasa last year or Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021 or The Way of Water in 2022.

The Box Office Collections of Avatar: Fire and Ash in India are as follows:

Day Gross Week One Rs. 129.75 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 9.75 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 12.00 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 13.00 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 5.00 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 5.00 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 5.25 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 6.25 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 186.00 cr.

On the global front, Avatar: Fire And Ash is set to cross the USD 1 billion mark this weekend. It is targeting USD 1.50 billion to USD 1.70 billion in its full run.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Ikkis Opening Day Box Office: Agastya Nanda & Dharmendra starrer opens well, nets Rs 6.50 crore on New Year