Pinkvilla has exclusively revealed that Avengers: Doomsday is locked to hit the big screens in India on December 17, 2026, a day before its domestic release. The upcoming Marvel superhero actioner is already creating havoc in its advance sales all over the world, breaking existing pre-sales records and setting new benchmarks, hinting at a historic opening at the global box office. Fans have been waiting for its pre-sales to open in India for a long time. And now, it seems the time has come.

The advance booking for Avengers: Doomsday is all set to commence from tomorrow onwards, i.e., November 17, 2026, in India. That's exactly a month before its release date. The advances will first open on Infinity Vision-certified screens, which will be followed by other premium formats and national multiplex chains.

Seeing the craze and hype around the movie, the advance sales in India are expected to kick off on a solid note. The movie will be available to watch in several formats, including 2D, 3D, IMAX, 4DX, ScreenX, and Infinity Vision. It is releasing in multiple Indian languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and English.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to become the 39th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the film is written by Michael Waldron and Stephen McFeely. It will form part of the MCU’s Phase Six and will be followed by Avengers: Secret Wars, which is currently expected to release on December 17, 2027.

The cast of Doomsday includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Tom Hiddleston, James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Kathryn Newton, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Alan Cumming, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn, and many others.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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