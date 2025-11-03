Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna film nets Rs. 10.50 crore in 2nd weekend, nears Rs 115 crore mark

Thamma is looking to collect around Rs. 3.75 crore to Rs. 4 crore on its second Sunday (Day 13), after its decent spike on Saturday. The movie collected around Rs. 10.50 crore in its second weekend, following a 10-day long week of Rs. 102.40 crore net in India. The running total of Thamma now stands at Rs. 112.90 crore net at the Indian box office by the end of its 13th day.

The Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer is expected to surpass the lifetime earnings of the Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer Jolly LLB 3 soon. It is likely to exceed the courtroom drama by the end of its second week, depending on how it holds up further.

The movie will face Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam starrer HAQ in the upcoming weekend, which might act as a roadblock for its box office run. However, that will happen only if HAQ receives a positive reception. Ideally, it should continue gaining traction until Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De 2, which is scheduled for release on November 14.

The vampire comedy drama has already surpassed the lifetime collections of MHCU's Munjya, which was Rs. 101 crore net. It also emerged as the 5th film of Ayushmann Khurrana to enter the Rs. 100 crore club and his second back-to-back film to achieve this feat after Dream Girl 2. It is now on track to surpass the lifetime earnings of Stree (2018), which scored over Rs. 124 crore at the box office.

If the movie manages to lure the audience in the coming few weeks, it will end up scoring Rs. 140 crore net in India, which is a fine figure for the cast and cost involved. However, it should have done much better given the brand and IP it has.

Day-wise box office collections of Thamma:

Day Nett Tuesday Rs. 23.00 cr. Wednesday Rs. 17.50 cr. Thursday Rs. 12.00 cr. Friday Rs. 9.25 cr. Saturday Rs. 13.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 12.00 cr. 1st Monday Rs. 3.90 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 5.50 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 3.25 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 3.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 2.65 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 4.00 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 3.85 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 112.90 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

