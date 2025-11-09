Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna-led film collects Rs 3.75 crore in 3rd weekend, nears Rs 125 crore mark

Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead, added Rs. 3.75 crore to the tally in its third weekend. The total cume of Thamma reached Rs. 123 crore net at the Indian box office.

The vampire comedy drama is now running in its final legs. It is expected to settle down somewhere around the Rs. 130 crore mark, which is a decent total for the cast involved, but not for the IP and brand value. Though the movie will cross the lifetime theatrical run of Maddock Horror Comedy Universe's first film, Stree, tomorrow. For the record, the Shraddha Kapoor film did Rs. 124 crore net in its entire run in 2018.

Released on Diwali 2025, Thamma is likely to leave cinemas the next week, with the arrival of Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De 2. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the movie met with mixed-bag reactions, which could be a reason behind such a box office run.

Day-wise box office collections of Thamma:

Day Nett Tuesday Rs. 23.00 cr. Wednesday Rs. 17.50 cr. Thursday Rs. 12.00 cr. Friday Rs. 9.25 cr. Saturday Rs. 13.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 12.00 cr. 1st Monday Rs. 3.90 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 5.50 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 3.25 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 3.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 2.60 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 4.30 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 4.50 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 1.25 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 1.90 cr. 3rd Wednesday Rs. 1.50 cr. 3rd Thursday Rs. 0.90 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 0.75 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 1.40 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 1.60 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 123 cr.

The next film in the MHCU is Shakti Shalini, which will star Aneet Padda in the titular role. Let's see whether the upcoming horror comedy can bring back the charm of the cinematic universe.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

