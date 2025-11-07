Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's vampire comedy wraps 2nd week, nets Rs. 119 crore in 17 days

Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, wrapped its second week on a decent note, adding Rs. 17 crore to the tally. The movie earned Rs. 90 lakh on its third Thursday, which is the first time the movie went down the Rs. 1 crore mark.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the vampire comedy drama took its theatrical cume to Rs. 119.35 crore net at the Indian box office in its 17 days of run, of which Rs. 102.25 crore came in the first 10 days. The movie should aim to hold well against Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam starrer HAQ this weekend in order to record a healthy total by the end of its theatrical run.

Going by the current trends, Thamma is on course to become the highest-grossing standalone movie of MHCU, surpassing Stree's Rs. 124 crore net. It is expected to cross the Shraddha Kapoor film in the next week. Depending on how the movie is performing, it is expected to wind up its theatrical run around Rs. 132 crore to Rs. 137 crore net, domestically.

Day-wise box office collections of Thamma:

Day Nett Tuesday Rs. 23.00 cr. Wednesday Rs. 17.50 cr. Thursday Rs. 12.00 cr. Friday Rs. 9.25 cr. Saturday Rs. 13.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 12.00 cr. 1st Monday Rs. 3.90 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 5.50 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 3.25 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 3.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 2.60 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 4.30 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 4.50 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 1.25 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 1.90 cr. 3rd Wednesday Rs. 1.50 cr. 3rd Thursday Rs. 0.90 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 119.35 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Roi Roi Binale is a Behemoth at the Box Office, Landmark Blockbuster for Assamese Cinema