Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's vampire comedy wraps 2nd week, nets Rs. 119 crore in 17 days
Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's vampire comedy drama Thamma collected Rs. 90 lakh on its third Thursday, approaching closer to the Rs. 120 crore mark.
Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, wrapped its second week on a decent note, adding Rs. 17 crore to the tally. The movie earned Rs. 90 lakh on its third Thursday, which is the first time the movie went down the Rs. 1 crore mark.
Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the vampire comedy drama took its theatrical cume to Rs. 119.35 crore net at the Indian box office in its 17 days of run, of which Rs. 102.25 crore came in the first 10 days. The movie should aim to hold well against Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam starrer HAQ this weekend in order to record a healthy total by the end of its theatrical run.
Going by the current trends, Thamma is on course to become the highest-grossing standalone movie of MHCU, surpassing Stree's Rs. 124 crore net. It is expected to cross the Shraddha Kapoor film in the next week. Depending on how the movie is performing, it is expected to wind up its theatrical run around Rs. 132 crore to Rs. 137 crore net, domestically.
Day-wise box office collections of Thamma:
|Day
|Nett
|Tuesday
|Rs. 23.00 cr.
|Wednesday
|Rs. 17.50 cr.
|Thursday
|Rs. 12.00 cr.
|Friday
|Rs. 9.25 cr.
|Saturday
|Rs. 13.00 cr.
|Sunday
|Rs. 12.00 cr.
|1st Monday
|Rs. 3.90 cr.
|2nd Tuesday
|Rs. 5.50 cr.
|2nd Wednesday
|Rs. 3.25 cr.
|2nd Thursday
|Rs. 3.00 cr.
|2nd Friday
|Rs. 2.60 cr.
|2nd Saturday
|Rs. 4.30 cr.
|2nd Sunday
|Rs. 4.50 cr.
|2nd Monday
|Rs. 1.25 cr.
|3rd Tuesday
|Rs. 1.90 cr.
|3rd Wednesday
|Rs. 1.50 cr.
|3rd Thursday
|Rs. 0.90 cr. (est.)
|Total
|Rs. 119.35 cr.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
