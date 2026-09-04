Box Office: Bethlehem Kudumba Unit emerges fastest entrant in Rs 100 crore club in Kerala, records strong hold against I Am Game

Malayalam film Bethlehem Kudumba Unit wrapped up its second week on a phenomenal note. The movie collected Rs. 4.25 crore on the second Thursday (Day 14), despite the release of Dulquer Salmaan's I Am Game. With this sort of run, the movie smashed over Rs. 99.30 crore in its 14 days of theatrical run.

As you read, it has already entered the Rs. 100 crore club on Janmashtami. Bethlehem Kudumba Unit emerged as the fastest entrant in the Rs. 100 crore club at the Kerala box office. It took just 15 days to achieve this feat, similar to Vaazha 2. Seeing the current trends, the Nivin Pauly starrer has the potential to even challenge the top grosser, Vaazha 2, in its home state.

Though the movie is facing I Am Game from this weekend onwards, it still has an upper hand considering the favourable word-of-mouth. It will be interesting to see how far it can go from here on.

Day-wise box office collections of Bethlehem Kudumba Unit in Kerala are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 4.50 crore 2 Rs. 6.25 crore 3 Rs. 7.50 crore 4 Rs. 7.00 crore 5 Rs. 8.00 crore 6 Rs. 7.50 crore 7 Rs. 9.00 crore 8 Rs. 9.50 crore 9 Rs. 9.60 crore 10 Rs. 9.60 crore 11 Rs. 6.45 crore 12 Rs. 5.40 crore 13 Rs. 4.75 crore 14 Rs. 4.25 crore Total Rs. 99.30 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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