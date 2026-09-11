Box Office: Bethlehem Kudumba Unit emerges Malayalam cinema's new INDUSTRY HIT, surpasses Vaazha 2 in 22 days

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit created history at the box office, emerging as the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time in Kerala. As you read, the movie has surpassed the lifetime cume of Vaazha 2 (Rs. 129.60 crore) and grabbed the top spot. In 16 months, Malayalam cinema witnessed four INDUSTRY HITs: Thudarum, Lokah Chapter One: Chandra, Vaazha 2 and Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. Interestingly, all of these titles belong to different genres.

The Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju starrer collected Rs. 128.10 crore by the end of its third week. As per estimates, the movie is looking to add Rs. 2 crore to the tally by EOD today, which will take its running cume to Rs. 130 crore gross. Actuals will be shared tomorrow.

Globally, the movie is about to surpass the lifetime cume of Lokah Chapter One: Chandra (Rs. 300 crore) and emerge as the No. 1 grosser. It is expected to grab the top spot worldwide by the end of its 4th weekend.

Day-wise box office collections of Bethlehem Kudumba Unit in Kerala are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 4.50 crore 2 Rs. 6.25 crore 3 Rs. 7.50 crore 4 Rs. 7.00 crore 5 Rs. 8.00 crore 6 Rs. 7.50 crore 7 Rs. 9.00 crore 8 Rs. 9.50 crore 9 Rs. 9.60 crore 10 Rs. 9.60 crore 11 Rs. 6.45 crore 12 Rs. 5.40 crore 13 Rs. 4.75 crore 14 Rs. 4.25 crore 15 Rs. 5.75 crore 16 Rs. 5.60 crore 17 Rs. 6.80 crore 18 Rs. 3.30 crore 19 Rs. 2.75 crore 20 Rs. 2.50 crore 21 Rs. 2.10 crore 22 Rs. 2.00 crore (exp.) Total Rs. 130.10 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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