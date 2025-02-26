Box Office: Brazilian sensation I’m Still Here sets Latin American film records in UK, boosted by Oscars buzz

Brazilian sensation I’m Still Here has made a historic debut at the British box office, setting a new benchmark for Latin American cinema in the region. The film opened to a spectacular USD 616,000 weekend, including USD 321,000 from previews, making it the highest-grossing opening for a Latino film in the UK.

Directed by Walter Salles, the movie smashed records previously held by The Motorcycle Diaries (2004), which starred Gael García Bernal and was helmed by Salles. The latter earned USD 597,000 in its UK debut, a figure that I’m Still Here has now surpassed. Additionally, the film outpaced City of God (2002), the highest-grossing Brazilian film in the UK until now, which debuted with USD 494,000.

Beyond Latin American records, I’m Still Here has also secured its place in UK box office history as the top-performing non-English release ever for distributor Altitude, which holds the film’s UK rights. Moreover, it claimed the title of the biggest non-English debut in the UK in 2025, surpassing Chinese films that premiered during the Chinese New Year period.

While making waves in the UK, I’m Still Here is also performing strongly in the United States, where it continues to draw audiences amid growing Oscar season buzz. The film has been nominated for three Academy Awards at this year’s ceremony, fueling audience interest.

The film has seen steady growth in the US due to critical acclaim and word-of-mouth praise, with industry insiders predicting that awards season success could boost its box office legs even more.

For those unversed, I’m Still Here follows the journey of a mother and activist navigating the forced disappearance of her husband, Rubens Paiva, a rebel politician during Brazil’s dictatorship.

With continued momentum in both the US and UK markets, I’m Still Here is well on its way to becoming one of the most significant Latin American releases in recent years. If its trajectory holds, it could challenge additional records and further cement its status as a groundbreaking achievement for Brazilian and Latin American cinema on the global stage. Notably, the film was made on a humble USD 1.5 million budget.