Box Office: Bridget Jones 4 Continues with its Phenomenal Run at the UK Box Office

The 4th installment to the widely popular Bridget Jones film series, Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy stars Renée Zellweger in the titular role of Bridget Jones along with Hugh Grant, Colin Firth and Emma Thompson reprise their respective characters in the franchise. Directed by Michael Morris, the film also brings together Chiwetel Ejiofor, Leo Woodall, Isla Fisher, Josette Simon, Nico Parker and Leila Farzad as the the latest additions to the star cast.

This Valentine’s rom-com has garnered widespread appreciation among the critics and the cinegoing audiences alike with a highly positive word of mouth backing the film. The film has collected $3.1 Million at the UK Box Office on its 2nd Saturday with a minor difference of just 33.1% when compared to its performance on the 1st Saturday.

In just 9 days of its run currently, Bridget Jones 4 has taken its cume to $31.8M against its overall budget of $50 Million. This total is a good stand when compared to the 9 Day sum of Wicked (2024) which stood at $32.7 Million.

This Renée Zellweger released exclusively in France on 12 February while 13 February marked a digital release on Peacock for the United Status and a theatrical one for the United Kingdom. Universal Pictures released the rom-com across theatres internationally on 14 February on the occasion of Valentine's Day.

The film has strongly benefitted at the box office due to the word of mouth being in its favour. Judging by the same trend resuming in the upcoming days, this Hugh Grant starrer love triangle is sure to benefit as a huge box office success. The film is currently running in theatres worldwide.

