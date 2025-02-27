Box Office: Bridget Jones Mad About The Boy stays no 1 in UK and Ireland, Captain America 4 holds second; Who else made the top 10? CHECK

Universal’s Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy remained the undisputed leader at the UK and Ireland box office over the weekend, grossing USD 8.7 million. The fourth film in the beloved romantic comedy franchise, starring Renée Zellweger as the iconic titular character, has now amassed USD 34.6 million in the region. Directed by Michael Morris, the film follows Bridget as she navigates single motherhood after the death of Mark Darcy (Colin Firth) while finding a new romantic spark with a younger man, played by Leo Woodall.

Disney’s Captain America: Brave New World secured second place for another week, bringing in USD 3.7 million over the weekend, pushing its total earnings to USD 13.21 million. The film, directed by Julius Onah, sees Anthony Mackie take on the mantle of Captain America as Sam Wilson, grappling with new global threats and political conspiracies. The star-studded cast includes Harrison Ford as Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross, Liv Tyler as Betty Ross, and Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns.

In third place, Universal’s Dog Man, based on Dav Pilkey’s bestselling children’s book, continued its strong run, adding USD 2.5 million in its third weekend. The animated film follows a half-dog half-human police officer tackling crime with a unique mix of humor and heroism. With a total of USD 13.9 million so far, it remains a hit among family audiences.

Horror thriller The Monkey, a Stephen King adaptation from Neon, debuted in fourth place with USD 1.3 million. Directed by Osgood Perkins, the film follows two brothers who, after discovering their father’s toy monkey, realize it is linked to a series of mysterious and gruesome deaths. Theo James, Adam Scott, and Elijah Wood star in the chilling flick.

Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King stayed in fifth place with USD 742,349 in its 10th weekend, bringing its total to USD 41 million. The prequel, directed by Barry Jenkins, explores the origins of the titular lion, voiced by Aaron Pierre, with returning performances from Donald Glover, Billy Eichner, Seth Rogen, and more.

Other notable performances include Altitude Film Distribution’s I’m Still Here, which debuted at No. 6 with USD 616,046; Sonic the Hedgehog 3 at No. 7 with USD 462,252; Importance Of Being Earnest made an impact at No. 8, earning USD 432,246; A Complete Unknown, the Bob Dylan biopic starring Timothée Chalamet, at No. 9 with USD 286,837; and Indian historical epic Chhaava at No. 10 with USD 260,147, featuring Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

With strong holdovers and a diverse slate, the UK and Ireland box office remains dynamic as summer releases approach.