Box Office: Can John Abraham make a resounding return with The Diplomat after poor performance of Vedaa?

John Abraham is gearing up for the release of his next movie, The Diplomat, in cinemas soon. Here's a discussion on whether the movie can win the audience’s love at the box office, unlike his last release, Vedaa.

Directed by Shivam Nair, The Diplomat is based on the true story of an Indian diplomat who tries to repatriate an Indian girl from Pakistan. While John Abraham plays the titular character, Sadia Khateeb will be seen in the role of Uzma, the Indian girl who was forcibly living in Pakistan.

Talking about the box office potential of The Diplomat, it definitely has some strong points to attract audiences. However, the makers have kept the promotions low-key so far. They will need to step up and create awareness about its release date, which is March 7, 2025. A solid marketing campaign can make The Diplomat a compelling option for audiences in the pre-Holi weekend.

Luckily, the John Abraham starrer won't have to face any major competition this time. A week before The Diplomat, Sohum Shah’s Crazxy is set to release, while Sooraj Pancholi’s Kesari Veer is slated for the Holi weekend. Both films are significantly smaller in scale compared to John Abraham’s movies.

If The Diplomat manages to impress audiences with its strong content and the seriousness of its subject, it will easily perform better than John Abraham’s last release, Vedaa.

To refresh your memory, Vedaa suffered a huge setback due to its clash with Stree 2 and Khel Khel Mein. The movie could only collect a mere Rs 30 crore gross in its lifetime at the worldwide box office, turning out to be a disaster.

