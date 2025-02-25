Box Office: Can new concept, low budget films like Crazxy and Superboys of Malegaon still get good audience turnout in 2025?; We analyse

Bollywood is always known for making big-budget films, but there are some films that created huge surprises in the trade a few years ago. After COVID-19, things have really changed in the film industry. The rise of OTT platforms and their availability make it easier for all users to access content readily.



Few years back, if a big film was released, then its satellite release was the most expected thing among the audiences after the theatrical run. But now, it has changed to OTT streaming dates. Digital releases were very late in those days, and now the OTT streaming days are available from 15-28 days. Every market was down after the COVID crisis, so a family man would think thrice before going to cinema halls for a film. Even if the film gets a mixed response, people would wait for its digital release now. This adversely affected the film markets. Right now, coming to the point, can small-scale films survive in this current OTT era? Let's dive into it with the latest two releases of this week.



Sohum Shah is back after Tumbbad with Crazxy. We don't need to go into detail about Tumbbad and its iconic re-release success. Crazxy is directed by Girish Kohli, who was the writer of Mom (2017), HIT: The First Case (2022), and Kesari (2019). For Crazxy, the good thing is the name of Sohum Shah and Tumbbad's re-release success story. The trailer is well received too. So people might take a chance on the film. The film is releasing this Friday in theaters near you.



Next up is Superboys of Malegaon, directed by none other than Reema Kagti. The film was inspired by the 2008 documentary Supermen of Malegaon. Her films have always been a talking point among the audience. From Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd to Dahaad, every one of her films was talked about. There is a section of the audience for her films too. Her last directorial venture was a web series for Amazon Prime named Dahaad. The series was very well received too.



So, the thing is, both these films have well-known names in the background. These names will help these films at the box office if the reception is positive.