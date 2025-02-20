Box Office: Can Puja Films Make a Comeback with Mere Husband Ki Biwi After Disasters Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ganapath?

Puja Films is a popular film production house headed by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh. It is very well known to be going through a rough patch since the last few years with their last box office hit recorded to be 2 decades ago. Their last two big budget releases, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with a nett total of Rs 60 crores and Ganapath with Rs 12 crores in India went to be two of the biggest disasters ever.

Can Mere Husband Ki Biwi End the Dry Spell for Puja Films?

The next release of Puja Films, Mere Husband Ki Biwi releases on February 21, 2025. The film is a romantic comedy starring Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet SIngh and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. We could guess that a lot depends on the film as the production house has changed its name from Pooja Films to Puja Films, most probably due to astrological reasons, in search of success. There are several chances for the film to go either north or south depending on the taste of the public but most chances and the box office background of the team involved makes the film lean more towards the south.

The most that the film could benefit from is the buy one get one ticket free offer valid only for the opening day. This offer could help in pulling the initial audience to the theatres. The director Mudassar Aziz too has a good history in making comedy movies. He has proved his mettle on different occasions with films like Happy Bhag Jayegi, Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi and Khel Khel Mein in the past. If the film is well made, it could end its run with a better reception than it is expected to be as a result of the positive word of mouth.

Expectations from Mere Husband Ki Biwi

Mere Husband Ki Biwi is expected to open at around Rs 1.5 crores nett. For an acceptable note, the Arjun Kapoor led film must end its box office run at above Rs 20 crores nett to create a good position for itself. Do you think Mere Husband Ki Biwi could work at the box office? Leave your opinions in the comments and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

