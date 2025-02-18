Box Office: Can Sohum Shah pull off a Tumbbad with Crazxy?

Tumbbad star Sohum Shah is set to return to the big screen with his upcoming thriller Crazxy, a film that promises to be a gripping, edge-of-the-seat experience. Written and directed by Girish Kohli, the film follows a doctor who finds himself entangled in a high-stakes game of survival after receiving a chilling phone call. As he navigates the cat-and-mouse chase, the film unfolds an intense plot, keeping the audience on their toes. Produced under the banner of Sohum Shah Films, Crazxy is scheduled for release on February 28.

The actor, for those unversed, is no stranger to unique storytelling. His aforementioned 2018 cult classic remains one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated horror films, praised for its mythology-rooted narrative, stunning cinematography, and more. Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, Tumbbad told the tale of greed and folklore, leaving a lasting impression on audiences and critics alike. The film’s re-release in September 2024 saw a resurgence in its popularity, helping it rake in Rs 31.25 crore net in India and Rs 37.75 crore gross, proving that the eerie world still resonates with viewers.

With Crazxy, all eyes will be on Shah to replicate the magic of Tumbbad.

The challenge for Crazxy is its niche genre, which has seen mixed responses at the Indian box office in recent years. While films like Drishyam and its sequel, and Andhadhun have proven their mettle, many others have struggled to strike a chord with audiences.

Elsewhere, Tumbbad 2 is also in the works. Given that Tumbbad built a dedicated fanbase over the years, expectations for its sequel are naturally high. If Crazxy can deliver a similarly immersive experience with strong word-of-mouth support, it might just carve out its own space as a standout thriller.

Whether Crazxy can match the critical acclaim of Tumbbad and achieve comparable box-office success remains to be seen. However, with its intriguing premise and Sohum Shah’s penchant for unconventional cinema, the film certainly has the potential to surprise audiences when it hits theaters later this month.

