Box Office: Captain America 4 STRUGGLES on discount Tuesday in US; Grosses only USD 6.3 million

Captain America: Brave New World saw a steep 43.6 percent drop on Tuesday in domestic market, earning USD 6.3M. All eyes are now on its second weekend to determine its momentum.
Captain America: Brave New World struggled at the domestic box office on Tuesday, February 18, adding just USD 6.3 million—the lowest discount day for a Captain America film. It also saw a steep 43.6 percent drop from Monday’s Presidents Day (Memorial Day) total, however, still scoring the fourth-biggest Tuesday in February.
The Anthony Mackie-led film trailed behind previous franchise entries, with The First Avenger earning USD 7.8 million, The Winter Soldier making USD 7 million, and Civil War leading with USD 13.8 million. Among February releases, it outpaced Fifty Shades of Grey (USD 5.5 million) but fell short of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (USD 7.1 million), Deadpool (USD 11.6 million), and Black Panther (USD 20.9 million).
After five days in theaters, Captain America: Brave New World reached a domestic total of USD 106.3 million. The film, starring the aforementioned actor as Sam Wilson taking up the titular superhero mantle, marks a new era for the franchise. The story follows Wilson navigating political tensions as Harrison Ford’s Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross, now the U.S. president, pursues the powerful metal alloy that appears in Marvel comic books. Tim Blake Nelson reprises his role as Samuel Sterns, adding to the high-stakes conflict.
The film also features Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres, Shira Haas as Sabra, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, and Liv Tyler returning as Betty Ross. While Brave New World highlights political intrigue and character-driven storytelling over action-heavy sequences, its financial trajectory will determine if the MCU rolls with the narrative in the future or brings back the element that worked best in past installments.
With weekday drops now in focus, all eyes will be on the film’s second weekend, where it will need a strong hold to sustain momentum. The coming days will reveal whether Captain America: Brave New World can stabilize or if its early decline signals a tough road ahead at the box office.
Made on a hefty USD 180 million budget, Brave New World has crossed the USD 200 million mark globally. However, it faces an uphill battle, needing at least USD 425–450 million to break even theatrically.
