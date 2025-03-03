Box Office: Chhaava braves new releases for yet another weekend to remain Top performing movie in India

The Indian box office is on a roll after the release of "Chhaava." Normally, February is considered a low period for Bollywood, but this time it’s minting money at the box office. The film stars Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, and more. Directed by Laxman Utekar, "Chhaava" tells the story of Maratha King Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The film, which was released on February 14, has created a box office rampage since its debut.

Fantastic First Two Weeks

The film started with a bang at the Indian box office, collecting more than 29 Crore on Day 1 and going on to collect 209 Crore in its first week. The performance in the second week was also impressive, with the film showing an exceptional trend throughout and collecting a very healthy total. The drop from the first week was just 18%, indicating immense appreciation for the film among audiences across the country.



First 2 weeks collections,

Week Collection Week 1 209 Cr nett Week 2 171 Cr nett Total 380 Cr nett

Record Breaking Third Weekend

After a superb first two weeks, the film showed no signs of slowing down in the third week. The third Friday started off with a bang, collecting 13 Crore, indicating that the film is not slowing down anytime soon at the box office. A strong hold on the third Friday was necessary for the film to reach the milestone of 500 Crore. Over the next two days, "Chhaava" showed very good jumps, collecting 22 Crore on Saturday and 24 Crore on Sunday. The third weekend stands at around 59 Crore, bringing the Indian total to around 439 Crore. The 59 Crore third weekend is a record for the third week, surpassing the numbers of Pushpa 2, which grossed above 51 Crore in the same period.



Third weekend collections,

Day Collection Day 15 13 Cr nett Day 16 22 Cr nett Day 17 24 Cr nett Total 59 Cr nett

Looking at the trend, the film has a chance to reach the 525 Crore net mark in its final run due to the lack of new films. Until Salman Khan's "Sikandar" is released, there is no competition for "Chhaava" in India, which will also include the Holi period this month. This historic drama has a full advantage once again. After ruling February like a king, this Vicky Kaushal starrer is set to take over March as well.