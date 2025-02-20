Box Office: Chhaava crosses Rs 200 crore net in India on day 7; Set for a HUGE run

At the moment, the right, left and centre on social media is the greatness of the Maratha warrior king Sambhaji, the son of Chatrapathi Sivaji, the founder of the Maratha Kingdom almost 4 centuries ago. Thanks to the movie "Chhaava", which brought his life to the silver screen and it looks like there is no looking back for the film at the box office for couple of weeks more.

The historical action drama featuring the supremely talented Vicky Kaushal in the titular role has the best of his performance and was released on February 14, 2025, on a day that movie-lovers usually don't expect such films. However, the movie won the hearts of the people and clocked more than ₹150 crores in 5 days alone, while it added another ₹30 crores to its kitty on the 6th day. Even the 7th day, Thursday seems to be a good one on the cards in terms of revenue for this historical film.

Box Office Collections Of Chhaava In Six Days Are As Follows:

Days Net India Box Office Day 1 Rs 28.50 crore Day 2 Rs 34 crore Day 3 Rs 44 crore Day 4 Rs 23 crore Day 5 Rs 24.5 crore Day 6 Rs 30 crore Day 7 Rs 18-25 crore (Approximately) Total Rs 200 crore

Directed by Laxma Utekar, who has earlier given us films like Luka Chuppi, Mimi and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Chhaava is likely to add another ₹18-25 crores easily on its 7th day as per Box Office estimates. And the film is most likely to step into the ₹200 crores club in its first-week run, while the second weekend might be a total money spinner that might push it into the ₹250 crores club. Some tremendous performances by Akshaye Khanna as Aurangazeb are also getting huge attention and the social media frenzy is right now pushing many non-watches to the theatres of Chhava.

Though we have films like Arjun Kapoor's Mere Husband Ki Biwi, which features Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet as the female leads is getting released on February 21, 2025, it looks like Chhaava will not be facing huge competition from them. As Chhavva happens to be in a different genre altogether that caters to both action lovers and emotional-drama seekers, the likes of re-released Sanam Teri Kasam and the upcoming Mere Husband Ki Biwi might not impact its box office performance.

Meanwhile, one has to notice the fact that southern starlet Rashmika Mandanna just added another big blockbuster to her credit through Chhaava after Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2. Catch this adrenaline-rushing film in theatres near you right now if you haven't already. Watch this space on Pinkvilla for more interesting box-office updates about the movie.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.