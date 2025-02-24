Box Office: Chhaava crosses Rs 450 crore at the worldwide box office; Vicky Kaushal starrer continues gravity-defying run

Chhaava is having an insane run at the box office. Directed by Laxman Utekar, this historical action-drama stars Vicky Kaushal as the main lead. After collecting a splendid ₹205 crore nett from the first week, the film went into overdrive on the second weekend. This is visible in the second weekend collections of Chhaava that the film trended on par with the first weekend. In its first weekend, the film collected ₹107 Crore nett whereas the second weekend figures are close to ₹102 Crore nett.

The Vicky Kaushal starrer is only the second film to collect over ₹100 Cr nett on the second weekend. Earlier, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 earned close to ₹114 crore net in the second weekend. Films like Stree 2 and Gadar 2 fell slightly short of this magical number. The Friday numbers were in the range of ₹23 Cr and the Saturday jump was almost 80% from Friday numbers and collected more than ₹41 Cr. Sunday collections dipped because of the cricket match between India vs Pakistan.

The film has now gone past ₹300 crore nett, and it's flying towards a much bigger total. With no major releases in the coming weeks, the trend of the film is completely unpredictable right now. We can't write off the ₹500 Cr mark for the film. As expected, the business in the Maharashtra circuit is simply insane and a record breaker in the territory guaranteed.

Day 11, Monday numbers are expected to be in the range of ₹18 Crore which once again shows an exceptional hold for the film.

Advertisement

Day-Wise collections of Chhaava are as follows:

Days Net India Box Office Day 1 Rs 28.50 crore Day 2 Rs 34 crore Day 3 Rs 44 crore Day 4 Rs 23 crore Day 5 Rs 24.5 crore Day 6 Rs 30 crore Day 7 Rs 21 crore Day 8 Rs 23 crore Day 9 Rs 41.50 crore Day 10 Rs 36.50 crore Day 11 Rs 18 crore (est) Total Rs 325 crore net in 11 days

Overseas, the film collected $5.25 million in the first week. North America was the best-performing circuit for the film by collecting around $3 million. The collections in the Gulf areas were on the lower side, but the UK Box Office was a total surprise for the film.

In 11 days, India's gross collection will be around ₹390 crore, and overseas, it will be above $7.75 million; that makes the total above ₹450 crore. The film is expected to hit ₹500 crore globally in the next few days. Huge blockbuster for Maddock films after Stree 2.