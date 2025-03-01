Box Office: Chhaava to emerge a RARE Hindi movie to top 6 consecutive weekends in India; Poor flow of releases is the reason?

Bollywood has seen some outstanding results at Boxoffice, where films enjoyed long run irrespective of new releases. A few Blockbusters had the record of topping the weekend charts, competing with the new releases. It looks like Chhaava is also going to be one such film, which might remain on top for 6 consecutive weekends. This is a rare case and we haven’t seen many in recent times. There were several Blockbusters in 2023 but none of them could remain at the top beyond 3 weekends. Stree 2 has done that for 8 consecutive weekends in 2024, there were no major releases that could literally challenge its Boxoffice run till Jigra released on 11 October.

Record breaking run of Chhaava

Chhaava is breaking several records and has done 2 consecutive ₹100 Crore weekends as of now. It is the favourite to remain on top for another 4 weekends till Sikandar arrives on EID. There are no notable releases in the next one month and this is going to be give a free run for the film. Chhaava is the sole Blockbuster of 2025 till now and several big films tanked at the Boxoffice. Add to that, the Ramzan period has never been a great season for Bollywood films. This could be one reason for the lack of releases. Traditionally, the boxoffice had seen a decline in the footfalls during the holy month of Ramzan and no major releases were generally charted during this period. But this has allowed small releases to stack up in this period, which hasn’t happened this year.

Also, there were times debunking the myth of films becoming flop during the month of Ramadan. In 2024, there were several releases that actually worked big time at the Boxoffice. Ajay Devgan’s Shaitaan, the female-fronted Crew and Kunal Khemu directorial, Madgaon Express, which was a sleeper hit at the Boxoffice, were successful ventures. All three films performed way better than the much anticipated EID release, Bade Miyaan Chote Miyaan. But 2025 looks like a seemingly difficult period for Bollywood films, especially the practice of block bookings has further raised concerns over the authenticity of boxoffice numbers. It was evident with the inflated first weekend figures of Skyforce, after which the film crashed at the Boxoffice.

Advertisement

The Industry hasn’t seen significant footfalls after the Pushpa storm. It was Chhaava that revived the Boxoffice in the Hindi heartlands. Even this film suffered a significant drop after ‘Maha Shivarathri’, but Friday figures have consolidated the drop to an extent. It is safe to assume that the makers seem to have lost confidence to release their films in a period, that is considered to be typically a dry month for Bollywood films. This will give a definite advantage to Chhaava in the coming weeks and is expected to break into ₹500 Crore nett.