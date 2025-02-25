Box Office: China's historic blockbuster movie Ne Zha 2 approaches MASSIVE 2 Billion dollars worldwide

Ne Zha 2 is a 2025 Chinese animated feature written and directed by Jiaozi. As the film has become a global phenomenon, it is receiving widespread acclaim and running in packed houses. These animated features appeal to a larger section of the audience as they are more family-friendly, and this film was released during the Chinese New Year time. Ne Zha 2 is the sequel to Ne Zha, which was released in 2019. Ne Zha was a big success commercially and critically. The film was the highest-grossing animated film in China and the highest-grossing non-US animated film in the world at that time.



By the end of the 4th weekend, the film had already grossed $1.87B, a humongous total, and the trend is extraordinary. The film grossed around $152 million in its 4th weekend from China, a record for the film. The drop from the 4th Sunday to the 3rd Sunday was around 43%, which shows the remarkable trend the film is experiencing. No film had ever crossed ¥300M in its 4th weekend until this film came along and grossed almost four times that amount. As per the current trend, the film is on course to reach above $2.1B as its final total.



Diving deeper into the collection data, Ne Zha 2 grossed over $272 million in its third weekend compared to $152 million in the fourth. This shows an excellent hold of around 56% from last weekend. Looking at this remarkable trend, we can confirm that the box office run of this film will be exciting to watch for everyone. The trending of the film is very surprising, and everyone is expecting the film to break more records.



With this record-breaking run, Ne Zha 2 became the highest-grossing animated film of all time. Inside Out 2 was the highest-grossing animated film until now, but Ne Zha 2 has surpassed it. It is also the first non-English, non-American animated film to achieve this milestone so quickly. Ne Zha was also the first non-English film to earn 1 billion at the box office. We expect there is a lot more to come from Ne Zha 2.