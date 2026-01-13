Box Office: Chiranjeevi's Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu debuts with excellent USD 1.50 million in North America

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu opened on a phenomenal note. The Chiranjeevi starrer grossed around USD 1.50 million at the North American box office on its opening day, including the paid premieres. To be precise, the movie fetched USD 1.35 million plus in the US, while Canada contributed around USD 125,000, as per early estimates.

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the family entertainer marked a solid comeback of Megastar Chiranjeevi at the box office. Based on these trends, had the movie been released a day ago with Saturday premieres, it would have stormed an opening of USD 2.5 million in North America.

On the global front, the movie is expected to open with Rs. 60 crore plus gross, according to early estimates. If it manages to open on the projected figures, it will be the biggest opening for a senior Telugu star in recent times and the biggest opening for Chiranjeevi after Syera Narsimha Reddy.

For the unversed, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu stars Nayanthara as Chiranjeevi's romantic partner. Besides the two superstars, the movie also stars Catherine Tresa, Zarina Wahab, Harsha Vardhan, Abhinav Gomatam, Sachin Khedekar, Sharat Saxena, Sudev Nair, Srinivasa Reddy, Harsha Chemudu, and several others in key roles.

Furthermore, Venkatesh Daggubati made a guest appearance in the movie, who starred in the previous Anil Ravipudi directorial and delivered a blockbuster. A similar kind of reception is expected with Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, too. Let's see if the Chiranjeevi starrer could match the glory of Sankranthiki Vasthunam.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

